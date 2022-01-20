Alex Cameron announces new LP ‘Oxy Music’ & tour, shares “Best Life” video

Alex Cameron has announced a new album, Oxy Music, which will be out March 11 via Secretly Canadian. It's a provocative title, whose cover art makes clear its glammy double entendre, and Alex says the album is "a story, a work of fiction, mostly from the perspective of a man. Starved of meaningful purpose, confused about the state of the world, and in dire need of a reason to live - a person can, and according to the latest statistics, increasingly will, turn to opioids. This is one of those people.”

Alex co-produced the album with Justin Nijssen and Lilah Larson, and it was mixed by Mount Kimbie’s Kai Campos. The record features Alex's longtime collaborator, saxophonist and business partner, Roy Molloy, as well as appearances by Sleaford Mods' Jason Williamson and rapper Lloyd Vines.

The album includes last year's single "Sara Jo" and he's just shared "Best Life," a song that explores the idea of accepting someone's imperfections and positive qualities via his patented brand of synthy heartland rock. The video was directed by his partner, Jemima Kirke, who also co-stars in it, and you can watch below.

Alex has also announced North American tour dates around his appearance at VT's Waking Windows fest, including shows at L.A.'s Belasco on April 28 and NYC's Webster Hall on May 21. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 21 at 10 AM local time, and all dates are listed below.

Oxy Music tracklist

1. Best Life

2. Sara Jo

3. Prescription Refill

4. Hold The Line

5. Breakdown

6. K Hole

7. Dead Eyes

8. Cancel Culture (feat. Lloyd Vines)

9. Oxy Music (feat. Jason Williamson)

Alex Cameron - 2022 Tour Dates

Sat. Mar. 19 - Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli (Pandora)

Mon. Mar. 21 - Paris, FR @ La Cigale

Tue. Mar. 22 - Reims, FR @ La Cartonnerie

Wed. Mar. 23 - Lyon, FR @ L’Epicerie Moderne

Thu. Mar. 24 - Zurich, CH @ Bogen F

Sat. Mar. 26 - Bologna, IT @ Covo Club

Mon. Mar. 28 - Leipzig, DE @ UT Connewitz

Tue. Mar. 29 - Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg

Thu. Mar. 31 - Warsaw, PL @ Hydrozagadka

Sat. Apr. 2 - Copenhagen, DK @ Studio 2

Sun. Apr. 3 - Goteborg, SE @ Pustervik

Mon. Apr. 4 - Stockholm, SE @ Berns

Tue. Apr. 5 - Oslo, NE @ Cosmopolite

Thu. Apr. 7 - Hamburg, DE @ Molotow

Fri. Apr. 8 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique (Orangerie)

Sun. Apr. 10 - Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

Mon. Apr. 11 - Glasgow, UK @ St. Luke’s

Wed. Apr. 13 - Newcastle, UK @ NUSU

Thu. Apr. 14 - Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

Sat. Apr. 16 - Dublin, IE @ Grand Social - SOLD OUT

Sun. Apr. 17 - Dublin, IE @ Grand Social

Tue. Apr. 19 - Bristol, UK @ Trinity

Wed. Apr. 20 - Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

Fri. Apr. 22 - London, UK @ EartH

Thu. Apr. 28 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

Sat. Apr. 30 - Columbus, OH @ SoupFest 2022

Sat. May 7 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

Sun. May 8 - Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

Mon. May 9 - Detroit, MI @ El Club

Thu. May 12 - Toronto, ON @ The Axis Club

Fri. May 13 - Montreal, QBC @ Ausgang Plaza

Sat. May. 14 - Burlington, VT @ Waking Windows

Sun. May 15 - New Haven, CT @ Space Ballroom

Tue. May 17 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

Wed. May 18 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

Thu. May 19 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

Fri. May 20 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat

Sat. May 21 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

Sun. Jun. 5 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera a la Ciutat (Razzmatazz 2)

Thu. Jun. 9 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound