Alex Cameron announces new LP ‘Oxy Music’ & tour, shares “Best Life” video
Alex Cameron has announced a new album, Oxy Music, which will be out March 11 via Secretly Canadian. It's a provocative title, whose cover art makes clear its glammy double entendre, and Alex says the album is "a story, a work of fiction, mostly from the perspective of a man. Starved of meaningful purpose, confused about the state of the world, and in dire need of a reason to live - a person can, and according to the latest statistics, increasingly will, turn to opioids. This is one of those people.”
Alex co-produced the album with Justin Nijssen and Lilah Larson, and it was mixed by Mount Kimbie’s Kai Campos. The record features Alex's longtime collaborator, saxophonist and business partner, Roy Molloy, as well as appearances by Sleaford Mods' Jason Williamson and rapper Lloyd Vines.
The album includes last year's single "Sara Jo" and he's just shared "Best Life," a song that explores the idea of accepting someone's imperfections and positive qualities via his patented brand of synthy heartland rock. The video was directed by his partner, Jemima Kirke, who also co-stars in it, and you can watch below.
Alex has also announced North American tour dates around his appearance at VT's Waking Windows fest, including shows at L.A.'s Belasco on April 28 and NYC's Webster Hall on May 21. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 21 at 10 AM local time, and all dates are listed below.
Oxy Music tracklist
1. Best Life
2. Sara Jo
3. Prescription Refill
4. Hold The Line
5. Breakdown
6. K Hole
7. Dead Eyes
8. Cancel Culture (feat. Lloyd Vines)
9. Oxy Music (feat. Jason Williamson)
Alex Cameron - 2022 Tour Dates
Sat. Mar. 19 - Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli (Pandora)
Mon. Mar. 21 - Paris, FR @ La Cigale
Tue. Mar. 22 - Reims, FR @ La Cartonnerie
Wed. Mar. 23 - Lyon, FR @ L’Epicerie Moderne
Thu. Mar. 24 - Zurich, CH @ Bogen F
Sat. Mar. 26 - Bologna, IT @ Covo Club
Mon. Mar. 28 - Leipzig, DE @ UT Connewitz
Tue. Mar. 29 - Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg
Thu. Mar. 31 - Warsaw, PL @ Hydrozagadka
Sat. Apr. 2 - Copenhagen, DK @ Studio 2
Sun. Apr. 3 - Goteborg, SE @ Pustervik
Mon. Apr. 4 - Stockholm, SE @ Berns
Tue. Apr. 5 - Oslo, NE @ Cosmopolite
Thu. Apr. 7 - Hamburg, DE @ Molotow
Fri. Apr. 8 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique (Orangerie)
Sun. Apr. 10 - Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms
Mon. Apr. 11 - Glasgow, UK @ St. Luke’s
Wed. Apr. 13 - Newcastle, UK @ NUSU
Thu. Apr. 14 - Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
Sat. Apr. 16 - Dublin, IE @ Grand Social - SOLD OUT
Sun. Apr. 17 - Dublin, IE @ Grand Social
Tue. Apr. 19 - Bristol, UK @ Trinity
Wed. Apr. 20 - Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2
Fri. Apr. 22 - London, UK @ EartH
Thu. Apr. 28 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco
Sat. Apr. 30 - Columbus, OH @ SoupFest 2022
Sat. May 7 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
Sun. May 8 - Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue
Mon. May 9 - Detroit, MI @ El Club
Thu. May 12 - Toronto, ON @ The Axis Club
Fri. May 13 - Montreal, QBC @ Ausgang Plaza
Sat. May. 14 - Burlington, VT @ Waking Windows
Sun. May 15 - New Haven, CT @ Space Ballroom
Tue. May 17 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
Wed. May 18 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
Thu. May 19 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
Fri. May 20 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat
Sat. May 21 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall
Sun. Jun. 5 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera a la Ciutat (Razzmatazz 2)
Thu. Jun. 9 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound