Alex Cameron shares new single “Sara Jo” (watch the video)

Alex Cameron is back with his first new music in two years. Written with longtime band member Justin Nijssen, and mixed by Mount Kimbie’s Kai Campos, "Sara Jo" is a little different for Cameron. While the '80s sound is still present, this is a little more searching and sincere. "Who pulled the curtains? / Who broke the screen? / Who told my brother that his kids are gonna die from this vaccine?," Cameron asks in the chorus.

"What’s worse than an idiot? Someone who thinks they used to be an idiot - but aren’t anymore," Alex writes of the song. "In a clear moment I see it in myself. I’ll say things like ‘I can’t believe people think that’s true.’ Or ‘these fucken idiots.’ You can watch me do it. Watch me distance myself from ideas and actions that I find don’t align. I might have used to think a thing was true, or right, or just - but that was someone else’s idea. That was an idiot’s musing. I was the victim of dumb charm. And the perpetrator is to blame. If I could only remember who that idiot was. And so we have ‘Sara Jo’ - A search for the person responsible for all bad ideas. Cause it sure as hell isn’t me.”

The video for "Sara Jo," directed by Cameron, is a little more lighthearted; it has Alex dancing in a Speedo on a Croatian beach. No Roy, though. Roy, where are you? Watch the video below.

Alex will be on tour in Europe and the UK next spring. Those dates are listed below.

Alex Cameron: 2022 Tour Dates

Sat. Mar. 19 - Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli (Pandora)

Mon. Mar. 21 - Paris, FR @ La Cigale

Tue. Mar. 22 - Reims, FR @ La Cartonnerie

Wed. Mar. 23 - Lyon, FR @ L’Epicerie Moderne

Thu. Mar. 24 - Zurich, CH @ Bogen F

Sat. Mar. 26 - Bologna, IT @ Covo Club

Mon. Mar. 28 - Leipzig, DE @ UT Connewitz

Tue. Mar. 29 - Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg

Thu. Mar. 31 - Warsaw, PL @ Hydrozagadka

Sat. Apr. 2 - Copenhagen, DK @ Studio 2

Sun. Apr. 3 - Goteborg, SE @ Pustervik

Mon. Apr. 4 - Stockholm, SE @ Berns

Tue. Apr. 5 - Oslo, NE @ Cosmopolite

Thu. Apr. 7 - Hamburg, DE @ Molotow

Fri. Apr. 8 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique (Orangerie)

Sun. Apr. 10 - Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

Mon. Apr. 11 - Glasgow, UK @ St. Luke’s

Wed. Apr. 13 - Newcastle, UK @ NUSU

Thu. Apr. 14 - Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

Sat. Apr. 16 - Dublin, IE @ Grand Social - SOLD OUT

Sun. Apr. 17 - Dublin, IE @ Grand Social

Tue. Apr. 19 - Bristol, UK @ Trinity

Wed. Apr. 20 - Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

Fri. Apr. 22 - London, UK @ EartH

Sun. Jun. 5 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera a la Ciutat (Razzmatazz 2)

Thu. Jun. 9 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound