Alex Cameron shares new single “Sara Jo” (watch the video)
Alex Cameron is back with his first new music in two years. Written with longtime band member Justin Nijssen, and mixed by Mount Kimbie’s Kai Campos, "Sara Jo" is a little different for Cameron. While the '80s sound is still present, this is a little more searching and sincere. "Who pulled the curtains? / Who broke the screen? / Who told my brother that his kids are gonna die from this vaccine?," Cameron asks in the chorus.
"What’s worse than an idiot? Someone who thinks they used to be an idiot - but aren’t anymore," Alex writes of the song. "In a clear moment I see it in myself. I’ll say things like ‘I can’t believe people think that’s true.’ Or ‘these fucken idiots.’ You can watch me do it. Watch me distance myself from ideas and actions that I find don’t align. I might have used to think a thing was true, or right, or just - but that was someone else’s idea. That was an idiot’s musing. I was the victim of dumb charm. And the perpetrator is to blame. If I could only remember who that idiot was. And so we have ‘Sara Jo’ - A search for the person responsible for all bad ideas. Cause it sure as hell isn’t me.”
The video for "Sara Jo," directed by Cameron, is a little more lighthearted; it has Alex dancing in a Speedo on a Croatian beach. No Roy, though. Roy, where are you? Watch the video below.
Alex will be on tour in Europe and the UK next spring. Those dates are listed below.
Alex Cameron: 2022 Tour Dates
Sat. Mar. 19 - Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli (Pandora)
Mon. Mar. 21 - Paris, FR @ La Cigale
Tue. Mar. 22 - Reims, FR @ La Cartonnerie
Wed. Mar. 23 - Lyon, FR @ L’Epicerie Moderne
Thu. Mar. 24 - Zurich, CH @ Bogen F
Sat. Mar. 26 - Bologna, IT @ Covo Club
Mon. Mar. 28 - Leipzig, DE @ UT Connewitz
Tue. Mar. 29 - Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg
Thu. Mar. 31 - Warsaw, PL @ Hydrozagadka
Sat. Apr. 2 - Copenhagen, DK @ Studio 2
Sun. Apr. 3 - Goteborg, SE @ Pustervik
Mon. Apr. 4 - Stockholm, SE @ Berns
Tue. Apr. 5 - Oslo, NE @ Cosmopolite
Thu. Apr. 7 - Hamburg, DE @ Molotow
Fri. Apr. 8 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique (Orangerie)
Sun. Apr. 10 - Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms
Mon. Apr. 11 - Glasgow, UK @ St. Luke’s
Wed. Apr. 13 - Newcastle, UK @ NUSU
Thu. Apr. 14 - Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
Sat. Apr. 16 - Dublin, IE @ Grand Social - SOLD OUT
Sun. Apr. 17 - Dublin, IE @ Grand Social
Tue. Apr. 19 - Bristol, UK @ Trinity
Wed. Apr. 20 - Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2
Fri. Apr. 22 - London, UK @ EartH
Sun. Jun. 5 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera a la Ciutat (Razzmatazz 2)
Thu. Jun. 9 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound