Alex G & Alvvays add 2nd Prospect Park show to co-headlining summer tour
Alex G and Alvvays are teaming up for a short co-headlining tour this summer that kicks off at the BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival in Prospect Park. The August 23 show is sold out, so they've added a second Prospect Park show the day before (8/22). Tickets for that go on sale Friday, March 17 at 10 AM, with various presales starting Wednesday (3/15) at 10 AM.
Both Alvvays and Alex G have lots of other tour dates this year; check out their full schedules below.
Alex G -- 2023 Tour Dates
03-16 Dublin, IE – Vicar Street ~ SOLD OUT
03-17 Glasgow, UK – SWG3 ~ SOLD OUT
03-18 Manchester, UK – O2 Ritz ~ SOLD OUT
03-20 Leeds, UK – Leeds University Stylus ~ SOLD OUT
03-21 Nottingham, UK – Rescue Rooms ~ SOLD OUT
03-22 Bristol, UK – SWX Bristol ~ SOLD OUT
03-23 London, UK – Roundhouse ~ SOLD OUT
03-25 Amsterdam, NL – Tolhuistuin ~ SOLD OUT
03-26 Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso ~
03-28 Antwerp, BE – Trix ~
03-30 Hamburg, DE – Knust ~
03-31 Copenhagen, DK - Store Vega ~
04-01 Berlin, DE – Festsaal Kreuzberg ~
04-03 Munich, DE – Ampere ~
04-04 Cologne, DE – Gebaude 9 ~
04-05 Tourcoing, FR – Le Grand Mix ~
04-06 Paris, FR – Le Trabendo ~ SOLD OUT
04-16 Indio, CA - Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival
04-23 Indio, CA - Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival
05-13 Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court Block Party
05-14 Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom ^
05-27 London, UK – Wide Awake Festival
05-28 Cardiff, WS – The Tramshed
05-29 Liverpool, UK – Furnace
05-30 Bournemouth, UK – O2 Academy Bournemouth
06-01 Barcelona, ES – Primavera Sound
06-08 Madrid, ES – Primavera Sound
06-09-11 Hilvarenbeek, NL – Best Kept Secret
06-16 Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
08-06 St. Charles, IA – Hinterland Music Festival
08-12 Seattle, WA – Day In Day Out
08-13 Portland, OR – Pioneer Square %
08-22 Brooklyn, NY - Prospect Park Bandshell *
08-23 Brooklyn, NY - Prospect Park Bandshell *
08-25 Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion *
08-26 Philadelphia, PA – Dell Center *
08-27 Woodstock, NY – Colony #
08-28 Toronto, ON – The Budweiser Stage *
08-30 Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak *
08-31 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE *
09-01 Lewiston, NY – Artpark *
^ w/ Caroline Polachek
* co-headline w/ Alvvays
% Black Belt Eagle Scout opening
# Cassandra Jenkins opening
~ Momma opening
ALVVAYS - 2023 TOUR DATES
03/13 - Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory $
03/15 - Victoria, BC @ Capital Ballroom # [SOLD OUT]
03/16 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom # [SOLD OUT]
03/17 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom # [SOLD OUT]
05/24 - London, UK @ Forum &
05/25 - London, UK @ Forum &
05/26 - Derbyshire, UK @ Bearded Theory Festival
05/27 - Bristol, UK @ Dot To Dot Festival
05/28 - Nottingham, UK @ Dot To Dot Festival
05/30 - Manchester, UK @ New Century & [SOLD OUT]
05/31 - Glasgow, UK @ Galvanizers & [SOLD OUT]
06/02 - Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound
06/04 - Paris, France @ Trabendo & [SOLD OUT]
06/05 - Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique & [SOLD OUT]
06/06 - Berlin, Germany @ Astra Kulturhaus &
06/08 - Porto, Portugal @ Primavera Sound
06/09 - Madrid, Spain @ Primavera Sound
6/9-6/11 - Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands @ Best Kept Secret Festival
07/28 - Omaha, NE @ Maha Festival
08/13 - Hollywood Bowl @ Los Angeles, CA ^
08/22 - Brooklyn NY @ Prospect Park *
08/23 - Brooklyn NY @ Prospect Park *
08/25 - Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion *
08/26 - Philadelphia, PA @ Dell Center *
08/27 - Martha's Vineyard, MA @ Beach Road Festival
08/28 - Toronto, ON @ The Budweiser Stage *
08/30 - Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak *
08/31 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE *
09/01 - Buffalo, NY @ Art Park *
$ w/ Disq
# w/ Big Rig
& w/ Ex-Vöid
^ w/ Maggie Rogers
* co-headline date w/ Alex G