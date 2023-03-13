Alex G & Alvvays add 2nd Prospect Park show to co-headlining summer tour

Alex G and Alvvays are teaming up for a short co-headlining tour this summer that kicks off at the BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival in Prospect Park. The August 23 show is sold out, so they've added a second Prospect Park show the day before (8/22). Tickets for that go on sale Friday, March 17 at 10 AM, with various presales starting Wednesday (3/15) at 10 AM.

Both Alvvays and Alex G have lots of other tour dates this year; check out their full schedules below.

Alex G -- 2023 Tour Dates

03-16 Dublin, IE – Vicar Street ~ SOLD OUT

03-17 Glasgow, UK – SWG3 ~ SOLD OUT

03-18 Manchester, UK – O2 Ritz ~ SOLD OUT

03-20 Leeds, UK – Leeds University Stylus ~ SOLD OUT

03-21 Nottingham, UK – Rescue Rooms ~ SOLD OUT

03-22 Bristol, UK – SWX Bristol ~ SOLD OUT

03-23 London, UK – Roundhouse ~ SOLD OUT

03-25 Amsterdam, NL – Tolhuistuin ~ SOLD OUT

03-26 Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso ~

03-28 Antwerp, BE – Trix ~

03-30 Hamburg, DE – Knust ~

03-31 Copenhagen, DK - Store Vega ~

04-01 Berlin, DE – Festsaal Kreuzberg ~

04-03 Munich, DE – Ampere ~

04-04 Cologne, DE – Gebaude 9 ~

04-05 Tourcoing, FR – Le Grand Mix ~

04-06 Paris, FR – Le Trabendo ~ SOLD OUT

04-16 Indio, CA - Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival

04-23 Indio, CA - Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival

05-13 Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court Block Party

05-14 Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom ^

05-27 London, UK – Wide Awake Festival

05-28 Cardiff, WS – The Tramshed

05-29 Liverpool, UK – Furnace

05-30 Bournemouth, UK – O2 Academy Bournemouth

06-01 Barcelona, ES – Primavera Sound

06-08 Madrid, ES – Primavera Sound

06-09-11 Hilvarenbeek, NL – Best Kept Secret

06-16 Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

08-06 St. Charles, IA – Hinterland Music Festival

08-12 Seattle, WA – Day In Day Out

08-13 Portland, OR – Pioneer Square %

08-22 Brooklyn, NY - Prospect Park Bandshell *

08-23 Brooklyn, NY - Prospect Park Bandshell *

08-25 Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion *

08-26 Philadelphia, PA – Dell Center *

08-27 Woodstock, NY – Colony #

08-28 Toronto, ON – The Budweiser Stage *

08-30 Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak *

08-31 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE *

09-01 Lewiston, NY – Artpark *

^ w/ Caroline Polachek

* co-headline w/ Alvvays

% Black Belt Eagle Scout opening

# Cassandra Jenkins opening

~ Momma opening

ALVVAYS - 2023 TOUR DATES

03/13 - Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory $

03/15 - Victoria, BC @ Capital Ballroom # [SOLD OUT]

03/16 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom # [SOLD OUT]

03/17 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom # [SOLD OUT]

05/24 - London, UK @ Forum &

05/25 - London, UK @ Forum &

05/26 - Derbyshire, UK @ Bearded Theory Festival

05/27 - Bristol, UK @ Dot To Dot Festival

05/28 - Nottingham, UK @ Dot To Dot Festival

05/30 - Manchester, UK @ New Century & [SOLD OUT]

05/31 - Glasgow, UK @ Galvanizers & [SOLD OUT]

06/02 - Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound

06/04 - Paris, France @ Trabendo & [SOLD OUT]

06/05 - Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique & [SOLD OUT]

06/06 - Berlin, Germany @ Astra Kulturhaus &

06/08 - Porto, Portugal @ Primavera Sound

06/09 - Madrid, Spain @ Primavera Sound

6/9-6/11 - Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands @ Best Kept Secret Festival

07/28 - Omaha, NE @ Maha Festival

08/13 - Hollywood Bowl @ Los Angeles, CA ^

08/22 - Brooklyn NY @ Prospect Park *

08/23 - Brooklyn NY @ Prospect Park *

08/25 - Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion *

08/26 - Philadelphia, PA @ Dell Center *

08/27 - Martha's Vineyard, MA @ Beach Road Festival

08/28 - Toronto, ON @ The Budweiser Stage *

08/30 - Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak *

08/31 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE *

09/01 - Buffalo, NY @ Art Park *

$ w/ Disq

# w/ Big Rig

& w/ Ex-Vöid

^ w/ Maggie Rogers

* co-headline date w/ Alex G