Alex G & Alvvays plot co-headlining tour, including Brooklyn’s Prospect Park

Alex G has announced a co-headlining tour with Alvvays kicking off late this summer, supporting his newest album God Save The Animals and Alvvays' Blue Rev (one of our Best of 2022). The tour kicks off in NYC with a BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! benefit show at Prospect Park Bandshell on August 23 and continues through Boston, Philadelphia, Toronto, Pittsburgh, and more.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday (3/3), with presales starting earlier. All dates are listed below.

Alongside the tour announcement, Alex has shared a music video for God Save The Animals track "Immunity," directed by Zev Magasis. Check it out below.

Ahead of the tour with Alvvays, Alex G has a ton of festival appearances, including Coachella, Bonnaroo, Hinterland, Day In Day Out, and more, and a run in the UK and Europe. Support on various dates comes from Caroline Polachek, Black Belt Eagle Scout, Cassandra Jenkins, and Momma.

Alvvays are on tour in Canada starting this week and have UK/EU dates this spring, including Primavera Sound. All dates are listed below.

Alvvays/Alex G tour 2023 loading...

Alex G -- 2023 Tour Dates

04-16 Indio, CA - Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival

04-23 Indio, CA - Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival

05-13 Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court Block Party

05-14 Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom ^

06-16 Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

08-06 St. Charles, IA – Hinterland Music Festival

08-12 Seattle, WA – Day In Day Out

08-13 Portland, OR – Pioneer Square %

08-23 Brooklyn, NY - Prospect Park Bandshell *

08-25 Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion *

08-26 Philadelphia, PA – Dell Center *

08-27 Woodstock, NY – Colony #

08-28 Toronto, ON – The Budweiser Stage *

08-30 Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak *

08-31 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE *

09-01 Lewiston, NY – Artpark *

03-16 Dublin, IE – Vicar Street ~ SOLD OUT

03-17 Glasgow, UK – SWG3 ~ SOLD OUT

03-18 Manchester, UK – O2 Ritz ~ SOLD OUT

03-20 Leeds, UK – Leeds University Stylus ~ SOLD OUT

03-21 Nottingham, UK – Rescue Rooms ~ SOLD OUT

03-22 Bristol, UK – SWX Bristol ~ SOLD OUT

03-23 London, UK – Roundhouse ~ SOLD OUT

03-25 Amsterdam, NL – Tolhuistuin ~ SOLD OUT

03-26 Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso ~

03-28 Antwerp, BE – Trix ~

03-30 Hamburg, DE – Knust ~

03-31 Copenhagen, DK - Store Vega ~

04-01 Berlin, DE – Festsaal Kreuzberg ~

04-03 Munich, DE – Ampere ~

04-04 Cologne, DE – Gebaude 9 ~

04-05 Tourcoing, FR – Le Grand Mix ~

04-06 Paris, FR – Le Trabendo ~ SOLD OUT

05-27 London, UK – Wide Awake Festival

05-28 Cardiff, WS – The Tramshed

05-29 Liverpool, UK – Furnace

05-30 Bournemouth, UK – O2 Academy Bournemouth

06-01 Barcelona, ES – Primavera Sound

06-08 Madrid, ES – Primavera Sound

06-09-11 Hilvarenbeek, NL – Best Kept Secret

^ w/ Caroline Polachek

* co-headline w/ Alvvays

% Black Belt Eagle Scout opening

# Cassandra Jenkins opening

~ Momma opening

ALVVAYS - 2023 TOUR DATES

03/01 - Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre $ [SOLD OUT]

03/02 - Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre $ [SOLD OUT]

03/03 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS $

03/04 - London, ON @ London Music Hall $

03/05 - Detroit, MI @ Majestic $ [SOLD OUT]

03/08 - Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre #

03/09 - Saskatoon, SK @ Coors Event Centre #

03/10 - Edmonton, AB @ Midway #

03/11 - Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Hall #

03/13 - Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory $

03/15 - Victoria, BC @ Capital Ballroom # [SOLD OUT]

03/16 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom # [SOLD OUT]

03/17 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom # [SOLD OUT]

05/24 - London, UK @ Forum &

05/25 - London, UK @ Forum &

05/26 - Derbyshire, UK @ Bearded Theory Festival

05/27 - Bristol, UK @ Dot To Dot Festival

05/28 - Nottingham, UK @ Dot To Dot Festival

05/30 - Manchester, UK @ New Century & [SOLD OUT]

05/31 - Glasgow, UK @ Galvanizers & [SOLD OUT]

06/02 - Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound

06/04 - Paris, France @ Trabendo & [SOLD OUT]

06/05 - Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique & [SOLD OUT]

06/06 - Berlin, Germany @ Astra Kulturhaus &

06/08 - Porto, Portugal @ Primavera Sound

06/09 - Madrid, Spain @ Primavera Sound

6/9-6/11 - Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands @ Best Kept Secret Festival

07/28 - Omaha, NE @ Maha Festival

08/13 - Hollywood Bowl @ Los Angeles, CA ^

08/23 - Brooklyn NY @ Prospect Park *

08/25 - Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion *

08/26 - Philadelphia, PA @ Dell Center *

08/27 - Martha's Vineyard, MA @ Beach Road Festival

08/28 - Toronto, ON @ The Budweiser Stage *

08/30 - Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak *

08/31 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE *

09/01 - Buffalo, NY @ Art Park *

$ w/ Disq

# w/ Big Rig

& w/ Ex-Vöid

^ w/ Maggie Rogers

* co-headline date w/ Alex G