Alex G announces fall U.S. tour

Alex G has announced a fall tour that kicks off September 17 in Cleveland and includes stops at Riot Fest in Chicago, III Points in Miami, and more, wrapping up with two NYC shows at Webster Hall on December 6 & 7. Before the tour kicks off, Alex G will also open for Caroline Polachek at L.A.'s Greek Theatre on August 5 and play Pioneertown's Pappy & Harriet's on August 7 with Jay Som.

Most of the tour, including the NYC shows, is with EXUM, and a few dates are with Snarls. Alex also opens for Big Thief in Northampton, MA on September 30, and the Philly show (10/6) is with Spirit of the Beehive and Moor Mother.

Tickets for Webster Hall and all headline dates on the tour go on sale Friday, June 4 at 10 AM local. All dates are listed, along with a stream of 2019's House of Sugar, below.

ALEX G - 2021 Tour Dates

Aug 5 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *

Aug 7 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet's $

Sept 17 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom %

Sept 18 - Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme %

Sept 19 - Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

Sept 20 - Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre %

Sept 30 - Northampton, MA @ Pines Theatre ^

Oct 6 - Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live - Downstairs &

Oct 22-23 - Miami, FL @ III Points Festival

Oct 28+29 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar +

Oct 30 - Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall +

Oct 31 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle +

Nov 2 - Charlotte, NC @ Amos’ Southend +

Nov 3 - Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club +

Nov 5 - Nashville, TN @ Exit / In +

Nov 6 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn +

Nov 7 - New Orleans, LA @ Republic New Orleans +

Nov 9 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall - Downstairs +

Nov 10 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger +

Nov 12 - Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street - OKC +

Nov 13 - Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck +

Nov 14 - Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room +

Nov 16 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line +

Nov 17 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre +

Nov 19 - Iowa City, IA @ Gabe's +

Nov 21 - Columbus, OH @ Skully's Music Diner +

Dec 2 - Lancaster, PA @ Tellus360 +

Dec 3 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom +

Dec 4 - Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace +

Dec 5 - South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground +

Dec 6+7 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall +

* w/ Caroline Polachek

^ w/ Big Thief

$ w/ Jay Som

& w/ Spirit of the Beehive, Moor Mother

% w/ Snarls

+ w/ EXUM