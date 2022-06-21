Alex G announces new album ‘God Save the Animals,’ shares “Runner”

Alex G has announced his ninth album, God Save the Animals, which will be out September 23 via Domino. (Preorder on limited edition clear vinyl.) The album includes recent single "Blessing" and he's just released "Runner," a pretty indie rock track burnished with barroom piano. You can watch the video for it, directed by Aldo Fisk, below.

You can catch Alex G on tour this fall with Barrie opening the first half of the shows, and Hatchie opening the second half, which includes NYC stops at Brooklyn Steel on November 11 & 12. All dates are listed below.

AlexG_GodSaveTheAnimals loading...

God Save the Animals:

1. After All

2. Runner

3. Mission

4. S.D.O.S.

5. No Bitterness

6. Ain’t It Easy

7. Cross the Sea

8. Blessing

9. Early Morning Waiting

10. Immunity

11. Headroom Piano

12. Miracles

13. Forgive

Alex G - 2022 Tour Dates

8-12 Gothenberg, SE – Way Out West

8-14 Utrecht, NL – Ekko

8-15 Wiesbaden, DE – Schlachthof

8-17 Paredes de Coura, PT – Paredes de Coura Festival

8-19 Hasselt, BE – Pukkelpop

8-20 Crickhowell, UK – Green Man Festival

8-22 Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK – The Cluny

8-23 Edinburgh, SC – The Liquid Room

10-06 Saxapahaw, NC - Haw River Ballroom ~

10-07 Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel ~

10-08 Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse ~

10-09 Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl ~

10-10 St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway ~

10-12 Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre ~

10-14 Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell ~ SOLD OUT

10-16 Seattle, WA - The Showbox ~ SOLD OUT

10-17 Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom ~

10-19 San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore ^ SOLD OUT

10-21 Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern ^ SOLD OUT

10-22 San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park ^ SOLD OUT

10-23 The Glasshouse – Pomona, CA ^

10-24 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren ^

10-26 Austin, TX - Emo's ^

10-27 Fort Worth, TX – Tulips ^

10-29 Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young

11-01 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue ^

11-02 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall ^

11-03 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall ^

11-04 Detroit, MI - The Majestic Theatre ^

11-05 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall ^

11-06 Montreal, QC – Corona Theatre ^

11-08 Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club ^

11-09 Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club ^

11-11 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel ^

11-12 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel ^

11-17 Washington, DC - 9:30 Club ^

11-18 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer ^

11-19 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer #

~ Barrie opening

^ Hatchie opening

# Sadurn opening