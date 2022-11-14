Alex G played 2 nights at Brooklyn Steel w/ Hatchie (Night 2 pics, setlist, video)

Alex G's tour in support of new album God Save the Animals hit NYC over the weekend for shows on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at Brooklyn Steel. At Saturday's show, he played all of the new album save for "Headroom Piano," along with another seven songs, backed by a crack band who weren't afraid to get heavy and ragged. What seemed like the end of the show -- the lights went off and Tom Cocharane's "Life is a Highway" blared over the speakers -- but it was just an intermission before a six-song encore that included a few audience requests. Before leaving the stage, Alex said this would be his last NYC show for a while. Check out his Saturday setlist below.

Australian dreampop artist Hatchie opened, and her short set pulled from this year's Giving the World Away, 2019's Keepsake and her Sugar and Spice EP. Pictures from the whole night by P Squared, along with some fan-shot video, are in this post.

SETLIST: Alex G @ Brooklyn Steel 11/12/2022

S.D.O.S

Runner

Hope

No Bitterness

After Ur Gone

Judge

Ain’t It Easy

Mission

Kicker

Brick

Horse

Blessing

Immunity

Early Morning Waiting

After All

Cross the Sea

Gretel

Miracles

Forgive

Encore:

Bad Man

Mis

Walk Away

Remember

Kute

Message

Sarah