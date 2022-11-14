Alex G played 2 nights at Brooklyn Steel w/ Hatchie (Night 2 pics, setlist, video)
Alex G's tour in support of new album God Save the Animals hit NYC over the weekend for shows on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at Brooklyn Steel. At Saturday's show, he played all of the new album save for "Headroom Piano," along with another seven songs, backed by a crack band who weren't afraid to get heavy and ragged. What seemed like the end of the show -- the lights went off and Tom Cocharane's "Life is a Highway" blared over the speakers -- but it was just an intermission before a six-song encore that included a few audience requests. Before leaving the stage, Alex said this would be his last NYC show for a while. Check out his Saturday setlist below.
Australian dreampop artist Hatchie opened, and her short set pulled from this year's Giving the World Away, 2019's Keepsake and her Sugar and Spice EP. Pictures from the whole night by P Squared, along with some fan-shot video, are in this post.
SETLIST: Alex G @ Brooklyn Steel 11/12/2022
S.D.O.S
Runner
Hope
No Bitterness
After Ur Gone
Judge
Ain’t It Easy
Mission
Kicker
Brick
Horse
Blessing
Immunity
Early Morning Waiting
After All
Cross the Sea
Gretel
Miracles
Forgive
Encore:
Bad Man
Mis
Walk Away
Remember
Kute
Message
Sarah