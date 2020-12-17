Alex G scoring new film ‘We’re All Going to the World’s Fair’

Alex G has scored his first film. He wrote the music for director Jane Schoenbrun's new film We're All Going to the World's Fair, which is set to premiere at Sundance's virtual edition on January 31, 2021.

"I listened to Alex's music constantly while writing my movie." Schoenbrun says. "When I found out he was down to write a score + original music for the film, I basically had an out-of-body experience. His music is SO BEAUTIFUL and I can't wait for y'all to hear it!!"

Vanity Fair describes the synopsis as "A teenage girl becomes immersed in an online role-playing game."

This year's Sundance also features Edgar Wright's long in the works Sparks documentary, Questlove's directorial debut, and more.