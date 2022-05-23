Alex G shares new single, announces North American tour with Barrie and Hatchie

Alex G is back with a new single, "Blessing," that begins with a blast of woozy synths and then develops into a gritty, '90s-style alt-rock track. "I was up pretty early one morning because I couldn’t sleep and I started playing guitar and wrote this song really quickly," Alex G told Apple Music's Hanuman Welch. "Once I demoed it out and showed it to my band we all recorded it together at this studio in Upstate New York. We had never done that before. Everything at once in the room together. The song is chopped up. The instrumentals were all done live, which is kinda unique I guess. To be honest, I wrote it so quick. Maybe lack of sleep helped write it." The video, directed by Zev Magasis, also has a late-'90s alt-rock feel to it. Watch below.

Wrapping up dates with Bright Eyes next week, Alex G will be back out this fall on a headlining tour of North America. The first half of the tour is with Barrie, and the second half is with Hatchie. The dates with Hatchie include two nights at NYC's Brooklyn Steel on November 11 & 12. All dates are listed below.

Tickets for all new dates go on sale Thursday, May 26 at 10 AM local time.

Alex G - 2022 Tour Dates

06-01 Cincinnati, OH - Andrew J Brady Music Center *

06-02 Richmond, VA - Brown’s Island *

06-03 Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summerstage *

06-04 New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall*

06-05 Lafayette, NY - Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards*

10-06 Saxapahaw, NC - Haw River Ballroom ~

10-07 Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel ~

10-08 Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse ~

10-09 Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl ~

10-10 St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway ~

10-12 Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre ~

10-14 Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell ~

10-16 Seattle, WA - The Showbox ~

10-17 Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom ~

10-19 San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore ^

10-21 Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern ^

10-22 San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park ^

10-24 Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge ^

10-26 Austin, TX - Emo's ^

10-27 Fort Worth, TX – Tulips ^

10-29 Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young

11-01 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue ^

11-02 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall ^

11-03 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall ^

11-04 Detroit, MI - The Majestic Theatre ^

11-05 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall ^

11-06 Montreal, QC – Le Studio TD ^

11-08 Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club ^

11-09 Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club ^

11-11 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel ^

11-12 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel ^

11-17 Washington, DC - 9:30 Club ^

11-18 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer ^

11-19 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer #

* supporting Bright Eyes

~ Barrie opening

^ Hatchie opening

# Sadurn opening