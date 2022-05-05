Alex Garland’s new A24 film ‘Men’ scored by Geoff Barrow & Ben Salisbury (stream a track)

Alex Garland, the filmmaker behind Ex Machina, Annihilation and FX limited series Devs, has a new movie, Men, out May 20 via A24. While all those have been in the sci-fi realm, Men is psychological horror, and stars Oscar nominee Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter) and Rory Kinnear (in multiple creepy roles). Here's the official synopsis:

In the aftermath of a personal tragedy, Harper (Jessie Buckley) retreats alone to the beautiful English countryside, hoping to have found a place to heal. But someone or something from the surrounding woods appears to be stalking her. What begins as simmering dread becomes a fully-formed nightmare, inhabited by her darkest memories and fears.

You can watch the Men trailer below.

Adding to the film's sinister tone is the score by regular Alex Garland collaborators Geoff Barrow (Beak>, Portishead) and Ben Salisbury. You can listen to "The Church," which blends choral voices with unsettling drones, below. The Men soundtrack is also out May 20 via Lakeshore Records and Barrow's Invada label.

Barrow and the rest of Portishead just played their first show in seven years as part of a Warchild benefit for Ukraine.

attachment-the-church-men_1200 loading...

attachment-men-poster1 loading...