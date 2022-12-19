Alex Ross Perry talks about the surreal Pavement movie he’s making in new interview

Filmmaker and Pavement superfan Alex Ross Perry (Her Smell, Golden Exits) has been busy this year working on Pavement stuff. He directed the video for "Harness Your Hopes" that starred Yellowjackets' Sophie Thatcher, curated the traveling Pavement Museum that made its debut during the band's Kings Theatre run, and wrote jukebox musical Slanted! Enchanted! that was performed a few times in NYC earlier in December. He's also been working on a Pavement film that seems be be incorporating a lot of those things from this year.

In the new issue of The New Yorker, Alex Ross Perry talks about a bit about the film, which, given the surrealist, winking nature of the museum (Gary Young's toenail clippings?!? C'mon) and the musical (whose performances sounded like they were a bit of a mess... on purpose), is not exactly a documentary. The director calls it “a semiotic experiment” and “like throwing spaghetti at the wall" and sounds befitting of a group who never seemed to want to be taken seriously:

Three years ago, Pavement’s label, Matador Records, approached Perry about a collaboration. The band wanted a movie, but Stephen Malkmus, the front man, said he wasn’t interested in hiring a documentary filmmaker. He wanted to hire a screenwriter. But he didn’t want a screenplay. “No one knew what that meant,” Perry said. Perry resolved to approach the impossible assignment from impossible angles: “Legitimate, ridiculous, real, fake, idiotic, cliché, illogical,” he said, and offered a Bob Dylan analogy. “You take the Todd Haynes Bob Dylan movie, the Scorsese documentary, the Pennebaker documentary, and the movie Dylan himself directed that everyone hates”—“Renaldo and Clara”—“and put them all in a blender.” The resulting film will be a mélange of bio-pic, museum footage, bits of “Slanted! Enchanted!,” tour doc, farce, and paean. Perry formulated his own thesis: What if Pavement, the Pynchonian rock group that never had a platinum record, was the most important band of all time?

Does this make Pavement the extras in a movie adaptation of the sequel to their lives? We shall see. Read the whole New Yorker article here.

Pick up Pavement vinyl in the BV shop.