Alex Trebek, RIP

We're very saddened to learn that the iconic Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek has died after a battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He was 80. TMZ reports:

The TV icon died Sunday surrounded by friends and family at his home. Alex had been battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer since announcing the news back in March 2019. He immediately started chemo after the diagnosis, but made no plans to retire and continued hosting his game show ... as impressively as ever.

Trebek powered through for a full year -- despite what he called "massive attacks of great depression that made me wonder if it was really worth fighting on" -- because he said he realized giving up on life would be a betrayal to his wife, God and other cancer patients.