Alex Van Halen pays tribute to Eddie Van Halen

Tributes continue to pour in to Eddie Van Halen from all over the world, including from family members and bandmates. One person who had not yet said anything was Eddie's brother and Van Halen co-founder Alex Van Halen, but Alex has now issued a short but sweet statement via the Van Halen News Desk. "Hey Ed. Love you. See you on the other side. Your brother, Al," it reads. Sometimes just a few words can say it all. Alex also posted a pic of him and Eddie as kids (see the full pic below).

Also see tributes from David Lee Roth, Sammy Hagar, Wolfgang Van Halen, Michael Anthony, Eddie's widow Janie Liszewski, his ex-wife Valerie Bertinelli, and tons of other bands.

Eddie's final Instagram post before his passing was washing Alex a happy birthday:

For clarification, a fake Alex Van Halen Instagram account posted a tribute yesterday, but this tribute appears to be the real Alex.