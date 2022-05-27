Alexisonfire add The Fall of Troy, Elliott, and METZ to tour
Canadian post-hardcore vets Alexisonfire are gearing up for their first album in 13 years, Otherness, and a North American tour in support of it, and they've just added three pretty amazing openers to the tour, varying by date. Some dates are with emo vets Elliott, who are reunited for the first time in two decades and will be performing their classic False Cathedrals in full at these dates, others are with fellow post-hardcore vets The Fall of Troy, and the Montreal shows are with fellow Canadian band METZ.
The NYC show is with The Fall of Troy, and that one happens on July 23 at The Rooftop at Pier 17. Tickets for that show are on sale now. All dates are listed below.
As mentioned, Elliott are also playing a BrooklynVegan/Saint Vitus-presented NYC show on October 8 at Warsaw. Tickets for that show are still on sale too.
Alexisonfire -- 2022 Tour Dates
05/27 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
05/29 Arlington, TX – So What?! Music Festival
06/03 Leeds, UK – Slam Dunk Festival
06/04 Hatfield, UK – Slam Dunk Festival
06/15-16 St. John’s, NF – Iceberg Alley Performance Tent
07/02 St. Catharines, ON – Born & Raised Concert Event
07/03 St. Catharines, ON – Born & Raised Concert Event (performing “Alexisonfire“)
07/13 Ottawa, ON – Bluesfest
07/14 Montreal, QC – Mtelus (feat. Metz)
07/15 Montreal, QC – Mtelus (feat. Metz)
07/16 Quebec, QC – Festival D’ete
07/21 Boston, MA – Roadrunner (feat. The Fall Of Troy)
07/22 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring (feat. The Fall Of Troy)
07/23 New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17 (feat. The Fall Of Troy)
09/14 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues (feat. Elliott performing “False Cathedrals“)
09/15 Detroit, MI – The Fillmore (feat. Elliott performing “False Cathedrals“)
09/17 Chicago, IL – Riot Fest
09/23-25 Birmingham, AL – Furnace Fest
10/04 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium (feat. Elliott performing “False Cathedrals“)
10/05 San Francisco, CA – The Warfield Theatre (feat. Elliott performing “False Cathedrals“)
10/06 Sacramento, CA – Aftershock
10/08 San Diego, CA – SOMA (feat. The Fall Of Troy)
10/09 Anaheim, CA – House of Blues (feat. The Fall Of Troy)
--