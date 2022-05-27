Alexisonfire add The Fall of Troy, Elliott, and METZ to tour

Canadian post-hardcore vets Alexisonfire are gearing up for their first album in 13 years, Otherness, and a North American tour in support of it, and they've just added three pretty amazing openers to the tour, varying by date. Some dates are with emo vets Elliott, who are reunited for the first time in two decades and will be performing their classic False Cathedrals in full at these dates, others are with fellow post-hardcore vets The Fall of Troy, and the Montreal shows are with fellow Canadian band METZ.

The NYC show is with The Fall of Troy, and that one happens on July 23 at The Rooftop at Pier 17. Tickets for that show are on sale now. All dates are listed below.

As mentioned, Elliott are also playing a BrooklynVegan/Saint Vitus-presented NYC show on October 8 at Warsaw. Tickets for that show are still on sale too.

Alexisonfire -- 2022 Tour Dates

05/27 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

05/29 Arlington, TX – So What?! Music Festival

06/03 Leeds, UK – Slam Dunk Festival

06/04 Hatfield, UK – Slam Dunk Festival

06/15-16 St. John’s, NF – Iceberg Alley Performance Tent

07/02 St. Catharines, ON – Born & Raised Concert Event

07/03 St. Catharines, ON – Born & Raised Concert Event (performing “Alexisonfire“)

07/13 Ottawa, ON – Bluesfest

07/14 Montreal, QC – Mtelus (feat. Metz)

07/15 Montreal, QC – Mtelus (feat. Metz)

07/16 Quebec, QC – Festival D’ete

07/21 Boston, MA – Roadrunner (feat. The Fall Of Troy)

07/22 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring (feat. The Fall Of Troy)

07/23 New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17 (feat. The Fall Of Troy)

09/14 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues (feat. Elliott performing “False Cathedrals“)

09/15 Detroit, MI – The Fillmore (feat. Elliott performing “False Cathedrals“)

09/17 Chicago, IL – Riot Fest

09/23-25 Birmingham, AL – Furnace Fest

10/04 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium (feat. Elliott performing “False Cathedrals“)

10/05 San Francisco, CA – The Warfield Theatre (feat. Elliott performing “False Cathedrals“)

10/06 Sacramento, CA – Aftershock

10/08 San Diego, CA – SOMA (feat. The Fall Of Troy)

10/09 Anaheim, CA – House of Blues (feat. The Fall Of Troy)

