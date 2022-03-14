Alexisonfire announces North American tour (BrooklynVegan Presale for NYC)

Alexisonfire recently revealed that they have their first album in 13 years, Otherness, on the way (pre-order on limited gold double vinyl), and now they've announced a tour supporting it. It includes one North American leg in May, a second in July, and a third that begins in September and runs into October. See all dates below.

There's an NYC show at The Rooftop at Pier 17 on July 23, and you can get tickets to that one early on BrooklynVegan Presale starting Thursday, March 17 at 10 AM. Check back on Thursday morning for the password. UPDATE: The password is BVONFIRE. If you miss out on our presale, tickets for all dates go on sale Friday, March 18 at 10 AM local time.

ALEXISONFIRE: 2022 TOUR

3/18 —Santiago, Chile — Lollapalooza Chile

3/20 — Curitiba, Brazil (headline) — CWB Hall

3/21— Curitiba, Brazil (headline) — CWB Hall

3/23 — Rio de Janeiro, Brazil — Vivo Rio*

3/24 —São Paulo, Brazil — Audio*

3/26 — São Paulo, Brazil — Lollapalooza Brasil

3/27 — Buenos Aires, Argentina (headline) — Teatro Flores

5/19 — Nashville, TN — Marathon Music Works

5/20 — Atlanta, GA — The Eastern

5/21— Daytona Beach, FL — Welcome to Rockville

5/23 — New Orleans, LA — House of Blues

5/25 — San Antonio, TX — Paper Tiger

5/27 — Houston, TX — White Oak Music Hall

5/29 — Dallas, TX — So What Music Festival

6/3 — Leeds, UK (headline) — Slam Dunk Festival

6/4— Hatfield, UK (headline) — Slam Dunk Festival

7/13 — Ottawa, ON — Bluesfest

7/14 — Montreal, QC — M Telus

7/21 — Boston, MA — Roadrunner

7/22 — Silver Spring, MD — The Fillmore Silver Spring

7/23 — New York, NY — The Rooftop at Pier 17

9/23-25 — Birmingham, AL — Furnace Fest

9/14 — Cleveland, OH — House of Blues

9/15 — Detroit, MI — The Fillmore

10/4 — Los Angeles, CA — Hollywood Palladium

10/5 — San Francisco, CA — The Warfield Theatre

10/6—Sacramento, CA — Aftershock

10/8 — San Diego, CA — SOMA

10/9 — Anaheim, CA — House of Blues

*Co-headline With A Day To Remember