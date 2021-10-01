Alexisonfire’s ‘Dog’s Blood’ EP repressed on exclusive splatter vinyl (get it here)

Canadian post-hardcore band Alexisonfire's penultimate release before initially breaking up was the 2010 EP Dog's Blood, which found the band experimenting with longer songs and more ambitious arrangements, something they kept doing when they reunited and put out new singles like last year's "Season of the Flood." The EP is a gem in AOF's discography, and it holds up today, so we're thrilled to be teaming with the band on a "spring green, sky blue and canary yellow clear splatter" vinyl repress, limited to 300 and available exclusively in our stores. Order yours now while they last.

Meanwhile, Alexisonfire's Wade MacNeil is about to release the debut album by his new project Dooms Children, and you can stream four tracks from that here.

If you're in the market for more post-hardcore reissues, we just added Chiodos' Bone Palace Ballet: Grand Coda on exclusive "clear with red haze" vinyl too.

Grab the Dog's Blood variant here and stream the EP below...

