Alfa Mist announces new album ‘Variables,’ shares two new songs

Having released one of 2021's best jazz albums with Bring Backs, genre-blurring UK musician Alfa Mist has now announced a new album, Variables, due April 21 via ANTI- (pre-order). Two singles are out now; "4th Feb (Stay Awake)" is a blissful jazz-rap song powered by Alfa's own rapping, and "BC" is a thrilling, seven-and-a-half-minute jazz odyssey. Both are very promising, and you can hear both below. The album also features guest vocals from Alfa's longtime bassist Kaya Thomas-Dyke and South African folk singer Bongeziwe Mabandla.

Alfa Mist has also announced tour dates in both the UK/Europe and the US, including two NYC shows: April 29 at Music Hall of Williamsburg and April 30 at Racket. All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

01 - Foreword

02 - Borderline

03 - Aged Eyes (feat. Kaya Thomas-Dyke)

04 - Cycles

05 - The Gist

06 - Genda (Go Away)

07 - Apho (feat. Bongeziwe Mabandla)

08 - Variables

09 - 4th Feb (Stay Awake)

10 - BC

Alfa Mist -- 2023 Tour Dates

Mar 03 Hannover, Germany - Pavilion / Großer Saal

Apr 01 Utrecht, Netherlands - Transition Festival

Apr 27 Philadelphia, PA - The Ardmore Music Hall

Apr 29 Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

Apr 30 New York, NY - Racket

May 02 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

May 04 Los Angeles, CA - Fonda Theatre

May 05 San Francisco, CA - August Hall

May 08 - 14 Berlin, Germany - Xjazz Festival

May 25 - 28 Liège, Belgium - Jazz A Liege

May 28 London, UK - Cross The Tracks Festival