Algernon Cadwallader add 2nd NYC show to reunion tour (tickets on sale)

Emo revival OGs Algernon Cadwallader recently announced that they're reuniting for their first tour in 10 years, including a Brooklyn show on October 20 at Monarch, which sold out immediately. Now they've added a second, bigger Brooklyn show happening October 21 at Warsaw. Tickets are on sale now and you probably want to act quick.

Algernon also upgraded their North Carolina show to a bigger venue. Updated dates are listed below.

Algernon Cadwallader -- 2022 Tour Dates
Fri, Oct. 14 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall
Sat, Oct. 15 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups
Sun, Oct. 16 - Chicago, IL @ Metro
Mon, Oct. 17 - Detroit, MI @ El Club
Tue, Oct. 18 - Toronto, ON @ Lee's
Wed, Oct. 19 - Cleveland, OH @ Mahall's
Thu, Oct. 20 - Brooklyn, NY @ Monarch
Fri, Oct. 21 - Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
Sat, Oct. 22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
Sun, Oct. 23 - Boston, MA @ Royale
Tue, Oct. 25 - Baltimore, MD @ Otto Bar
Thu, Oct. 27 - Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry
Fri, Oct. 28 - Carrboro, NC @ Motorco
Sat, Oct. 29 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Purgatory)
Thu, Nov. 10 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos
Fri, Nov. 11 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
Sat, Nov. 12 - Portland, OR @ Polaris
Mon, Nov. 14 - Sacramento, CA @ Harlow's
Tue, Nov. 15 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
Fri, Nov. 18 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent
Sun, Nov. 20 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

