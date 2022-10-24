Algernon Cadwallader played two Brooklyn shows (night 2 pics & video)

Reunited emo revival OGs Algernon Cadwallader have been on their first tour in a decade this month, and they stopped in NYC last week for shows at Brooklyn Monarch on Thursday (10/20) and Warsaw on Friday (10/21). We caught the Warsaw show, which was with Customer and Nervous Dater.

The mic'd coffee pot spotted earlier in the tour is still onstage with them, but more importantly, Algernon Cadwallader sounded fantastic and had the crowd jumping, and seemed like they were having a whole lot of fun in the process. Pictures and attendee-taken video from night two are below, along with their setlist from night one.

Algernon's Joe Reinhart also recently discussed the band's sophomore album Parrot Flies on The Record Process, a podcast co-hosted by Casey Cavaliere (of The Wonder Years) and Tom Conran.

SETLIST: ALGERNON CADWALLADER @ THE BROOKLYN MONARCH, 10/20/2022

Look Down

Casual Discussion in a Dome Between Two Temples

Some Kind of Cadwallader

If It Kills Me

Parrot Flies

Springing Leaks

The Stars

Horror

Yo Soy Milk

Motivational Song

Shirt

Cruisin’

Fun

Spit Fountain

Chewed Up and Spit Out (In a Bowl)

Preservatives

Katie's Conscious

Serial Killer Status

In Response to Irresponsability

Encore:

Pitfall