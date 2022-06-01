Algernon Cadwallader reunite, announce first tour in 10 years

Algernon Cadwallader and their 2008 debut LP Some Kind of Cadwallader were crucial in the development of what became known as the "emo revival," but they released just one more LP (2011's Parrot Flies) and then broke up in 2012, just as that whole movement was gaining steam outside of the niche circles it began in. In the time since then, members formed the also-short-lived Dogs On Acid, while guitarist Joe Reinhart has been busy as a producer and a member of Hop Along. But now, after a decade of silence, Algernon Cadwallader have announced a reunion tour!

The lineup for the tour is Peter Helmis (vocals, bass), Joe Reinhart (guitar), Colin Mahony (guitar), Nick Tazza (drums), and Matt "Tank" Bergman (drums), and Peter says, "We’re just so stoked y’all have kept our band alive this long so that we have the opportunity to play these songs together again. These shows are gonna be 100% authentic Algernon."

Brooklyn gets a show on October 20 at Monarch, presented by Saint Vitus, which includes special guests TBA. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday (6/3) at 10 AM local time. All dates are listed below.

Ian Cohen also interviewed the band about their reunion for SPIN, and here are a couple excerpts from that:

What had been the biggest show Algernon Cadwallader played before they had broken up? Helmis: It was definitely that tour with Joyce Manor [in 2012]. We were playing bigger and bigger shows and that was the first tour we didn’t book for ourselves. Merrick was putting us in bigger rooms with more promotion and stuff. For a couple years before that, every room we’d play would be packed, but it would be small rooms. This was us moving to the next level. One of our last two shows was sold out at the First Unitarian Church in Philly – when they pack it out, it’s 600 people. The reason we’re getting back together is because people have been asking about it for ten years, but we do want to be mindful of the rooms. If there happens to be 2,000 people who want to see us in Chicago, it’s not like we’re trying to play a 1000+ cap room…yet! We’re trying to play where people will feel that they’re at an Algernon Cadwallader show, and if we have to, play multiple shows. [...] Has there been any strategizing about opening acts? [...] Helmis: We already talked about how we’re definitely trying to get either female or nonbinary bands on our shows because…you know, our band existed at the dude-iest times of bro bands. It was awesome, but shit is different now and we want to offset the shows we played before where there was rarely a female or non-white dude. The whole bill would be white dudes. The plan is to really make an effort to make the shows super diverse. We’re gonna be picking all the openers, they’ll be local bands for support.

Read more here.

Algernon Cadwallader -- 2022 Tour Dates

Fri, Oct. 14 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall

Sat, Oct. 15 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

Sun, Oct. 16 - Chicago, IL @ Metro

Mon, Oct. 17 - Detroit, MI @ El Club

Tue, Oct. 18 - Toronto, ON @ Lee's

Wed, Oct. 19 - Cleveland, OH @ Mahall's

Thu, Oct. 20 - Brooklyn, NY @ Monarch

Sat, Oct. 22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Sun, Oct. 23 - Boston, MA @ Royale

Tue, Oct. 25 - Baltimore, MD @ Otto Bar

Thu, Oct. 27 - Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry

Fri, Oct. 28 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle (Back Room)

Sat, Oct. 29 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Purgatory)

Thu, Nov. 10 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos

Fri, Nov. 11 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

Sat, Nov. 12 - Portland, OR @ Polaris

Mon, Nov. 14 - Sacramento, CA @ Harlow's

Tue, Nov. 15 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

Fri, Nov. 18 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent

Sun, Nov. 20 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory