Algiers announce 2023 tour
Algiers have announced a 2023 tour in support of their upcoming album SHOOK that's out February 24 via Matador. The tour kicks off in Austin for SXSW and wraps up April 8 in Toronto. All dates are listed below.
The NYC show happens April 6 at Racket, the new Bowery Presents venue in the old Highline Ballroom space. Tickets for the whole tour are on sale now.
SHOOK features contributions from Zack de la Rocha, Big Rube, Samuel T Herring (Future Islands), Mark Cisneros (The Make-Up), Lee Bains III, Jae Matthews (Boy Harsher), and LaToya Kent (Mourning [A] BLKstar). You can check out "Irreversible Damage" featuring Zack de la Rocha below.
Algiers played Brooklyn's National Sawdust last night.
ALGIERS - 2023 TOUR DATES
Jan 26 Fort Collins, CO @ Washington’s Foco
Feb 9 Dublin, IE @ Workman’s
Feb 10-12 The Hague, NL @ Grauzone Festival
Feb 15 Brussels, BE @ Botanique Rotonde
Feb 16 Winterthur, CH @ Salzhaus
Feb 17 Ravenna, IT @ Bronson
Feb 18 Pordenone, IT @ Capitol
Feb 20 Ljubljana, SL @ Kino Šiška
Feb 21 Vienna, AT @ Flex
Feb 22 Linz, AT @ Posthof
Feb 24 Prague, CZ @ Lucerna Music Bar
Feb 25 Warsaw, PL @ Niebo
Mar 1 Dresden, DE @ Beatpol
Mar 2 Berlin, DE @ Hole44
Mar 3 Bielefeld, DE @ Forum
Mar 4 Schorndorf, DE @ Manufaktur
Mar 5 Cologne, DE @ Club Volta
Mar 7 Paris, FR @ Petit Bain
Mar 8 London, UK @ The Dome
Mar 13-18 Austin, TX @ SXSW
Mar 19 Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge
Mar 20 San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
Mar 21 Los Angeles, CA @ Knitting Factory NOHO
Mar 23 San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill
Mar 25 Portland, OR @ Show Bar at Revolution Hall
Mar 26 Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s
Mar 29 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
Mar 30 Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village
Mar 31 Louisville, KY @ Whirling Tiger
Apr 2 Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival
Apr 3 Durham, NC @ The Pinhook
Apr 4 Washington, DC @ DC9
Apr 5 Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA
Apr 6 New York, NY @ Racket
Apr 7 Montreal, QC @ Casa del Popolo
Apr 8 Toronto, ON @ The Garrison