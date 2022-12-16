Algiers announce 2023 tour

Algiers have announced a 2023 tour in support of their upcoming album SHOOK that's out February 24 via Matador. The tour kicks off in Austin for SXSW and wraps up April 8 in Toronto. All dates are listed below.

The NYC show happens April 6 at Racket, the new Bowery Presents venue in the old Highline Ballroom space. Tickets for the whole tour are on sale now.

SHOOK features contributions from Zack de la Rocha, Big Rube, Samuel T Herring (Future Islands), Mark Cisneros (The Make-Up), Lee Bains III, Jae Matthews (Boy Harsher), and LaToya Kent (Mourning [A] BLKstar). You can check out "Irreversible Damage" featuring Zack de la Rocha below.

Algiers played Brooklyn's National Sawdust last night.

ALGIERS - 2023 TOUR DATES

Jan 26 Fort Collins, CO @ Washington’s Foco

Feb 9 Dublin, IE @ Workman’s

Feb 10-12 The Hague, NL @ Grauzone Festival

Feb 15 Brussels, BE @ Botanique Rotonde

Feb 16 Winterthur, CH @ Salzhaus

Feb 17 Ravenna, IT @ Bronson

Feb 18 Pordenone, IT @ Capitol

Feb 20 Ljubljana, SL @ Kino Šiška

Feb 21 Vienna, AT @ Flex

Feb 22 Linz, AT @ Posthof

Feb 24 Prague, CZ @ Lucerna Music Bar

Feb 25 Warsaw, PL @ Niebo

Mar 1 Dresden, DE @ Beatpol

Mar 2 Berlin, DE @ Hole44

Mar 3 Bielefeld, DE @ Forum

Mar 4 Schorndorf, DE @ Manufaktur

Mar 5 Cologne, DE @ Club Volta

Mar 7 Paris, FR @ Petit Bain

Mar 8 London, UK @ The Dome

Mar 13-18 Austin, TX @ SXSW

Mar 19 Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

Mar 20 San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

Mar 21 Los Angeles, CA @ Knitting Factory NOHO

Mar 23 San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill

Mar 25 Portland, OR @ Show Bar at Revolution Hall

Mar 26 Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s

Mar 29 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

Mar 30 Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

Mar 31 Louisville, KY @ Whirling Tiger

Apr 2 Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival

Apr 3 Durham, NC @ The Pinhook

Apr 4 Washington, DC @ DC9

Apr 5 Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

Apr 6 New York, NY @ Racket

Apr 7 Montreal, QC @ Casa del Popolo

Apr 8 Toronto, ON @ The Garrison