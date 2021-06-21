Algiers announce fall tour

Algiers were supposed to start their 2020 tour supporting There Is No Year right when COVID lockdown hit. They've now announced new dates which start on September 10 at Tubby's in Kingston, NY. Other dates include DC, Philly, Brooklyn, Chicago, Minneapolis, Seattle, Portland, Boise (Treefort fest), San Francisco, L.A., San Diego, Albuquerque, Austin, New Orleans and more, and the tour wraps up in their hometown of Atlanta on October 9. All dates are listed, along with a stream of There Is No Year, below.

There are two NYC shows (Saint Vitus on September 14 & September 15) and the L.A. show is at Zebulon on September 30. Tickets for all dates of the tour go on sale Friday, September 25 at 10 AM local time.

Algiers - 2021 Tour Dates

9.10.21 – Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s

9.11.21 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

9.12.21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

9.14.21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus

9.15.21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus

9.16.21 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Lodge

9.17.21 – Columbus, OH @ Rumba Café

9.18.21 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

9.19.21 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

9.20.21 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

9.23.21 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

9.24.21 – Portland, OR @ Polaris

9.25.21 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Fest

9.27.21 – San Francisco, CA @ The Rickshaw Shop

9.29.21 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s

9.30.21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

10.01.21 – San Diego, CA @ The Casbah

10.02.21 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

10.03.21 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister

10.05.21 – Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room

10.06.21 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

10.07.21 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

10.09.21 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl