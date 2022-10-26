Algiers announce new album ‘SHOOK,’ share song ft. Zack de la Rocha
Algiers have announced a new album, SHOOK, due February 24 via Matador (pre-order). It includes recent single "Bite Back" (ft. billy woods & Backxwash), as well as a just-released new single with Rage Against The Machine's Zack de la Rocha, plus songs with Big Rube, Samuel T Herring (Future Islands), Mark Cisneros (The Make-Up), Lee Bains III, Jae Matthews (Boy Harsher), LaToya Kent (Mourning [A] BLKstar), and more. "It very much deepens and broadens the world of Algiers," says drummer Matt Tong.
New single "Irreversible Damage" with Zack de la Rocha pulls from industrial synths, wailing psychedelic soul, experimental rap, and more, and it's another stunning, genre-defying taste of this new LP. Vocalist Franklin James Fisher says, "The end of that song is the sound of joy. That's what hope sounds like in 2022 when everything's falling apart." Check it out below.
Algiers are also playing a Brooklyn show on December 15 at National Sawdust. Tickets go on sale Friday (10/28) at 10 AM. After that, they have upcoming Europe dates in 2023, followed by SXSW.
Tracklist
1. Everybody Shatter (ft. Big Rube)
2. Irreversible Damage (ft. Zack de la Rocha)
3. 73%
4. Cleanse Your Guilt Here
5. As It Resounds (ft. Big Rube)
6. Bite Back (ft. billy woods & Backxwash)
7. Out of Style Tragedy (ft. Mark Cisneros)
8. Comment #2
9. A Good Man
10. I Can’t Stand It! (ft. Samuel T. Herring & Jae Matthews)
11. All You See Is
12. Green Iris
13. Born (ft. LaToya Kent)
14. Cold World (ft. Nadah El Shazly)
15. Something Wrong
16. An Echophonic Soul (ft. DeForrest Brown Jr. & Patrick Shiroishi)
17. Momentary (ft. Lee Bains III)
Algiers -- 2022/2023 Tour Dates
Dec 15 2022 Brooklyn, NY, National Sawdust
Feb 9 2023 Ireland, Dublin, Workman's
Feb 10-12 Netherlands, The Hague, Grauzone Festival
Feb 15 2023 Belgium, Brussels, Botanique Rotonde
Feb 16 2023 Switzerland, Winterthur Salzhaus
Feb 17 2023 Italy, Ravenna, Bronson
Feb 18 2023 Italy, Pordenone, Capitol
Feb 20 2023 Slovenia, Ljubljana, Kino Šiška
Feb 21 2023 Austria, Vienna, Flex
Feb 22 2023 Austria, Linz, Posthof
Feb 24 2023 Czech Republic, Prague, Lucerna Music Bar
Feb 25 2023 Poland, Warsaw, Niebo
Mar 1 2023 Germany, Dresden, Beatpol
Mar 2 2023 Germany, Berlin, Hole44
Mar 3 2023 Germany, Bielefeld, Forum
Mar 4 2023 Germany, Schorndorf, Manufaktur
Mar 5 2023 Germany, Cologne, Club Volta
Mar 7 2023 France, Paris, Petit Bain
Mar 8 2023, UK London, The Dome
Mar 13-18 2023, USA Texas, Austin – SXSW