Algiers announce new album ‘SHOOK,’ share song ft. Zack de la Rocha

Algiers have announced a new album, SHOOK, due February 24 via Matador (pre-order). It includes recent single "Bite Back" (ft. billy woods & Backxwash), as well as a just-released new single with Rage Against The Machine's Zack de la Rocha, plus songs with Big Rube, Samuel T Herring (Future Islands), Mark Cisneros (The Make-Up), Lee Bains III, Jae Matthews (Boy Harsher), LaToya Kent (Mourning [A] BLKstar), and more. "It very much deepens and broadens the world of Algiers," says drummer Matt Tong.

New single "Irreversible Damage" with Zack de la Rocha pulls from industrial synths, wailing psychedelic soul, experimental rap, and more, and it's another stunning, genre-defying taste of this new LP. Vocalist Franklin James Fisher says, "The end of that song is the sound of joy. That's what hope sounds like in 2022 when everything's falling apart." Check it out below.

Algiers are also playing a Brooklyn show on December 15 at National Sawdust. Tickets go on sale Friday (10/28) at 10 AM. After that, they have upcoming Europe dates in 2023, followed by SXSW.

Tracklist

1. Everybody Shatter (ft. Big Rube)

2. Irreversible Damage (ft. Zack de la Rocha)

3. 73%

4. Cleanse Your Guilt Here

5. As It Resounds (ft. Big Rube)

6. Bite Back (ft. billy woods & Backxwash)

7. Out of Style Tragedy (ft. Mark Cisneros)

8. Comment #2

9. A Good Man

10. I Can’t Stand It! (ft. Samuel T. Herring & Jae Matthews)

11. All You See Is

12. Green Iris

13. Born (ft. LaToya Kent)

14. Cold World (ft. Nadah El Shazly)

15. Something Wrong

16. An Echophonic Soul (ft. DeForrest Brown Jr. & Patrick Shiroishi)

17. Momentary (ft. Lee Bains III)

Algiers -- 2022/2023 Tour Dates

Dec 15 2022 Brooklyn, NY, National Sawdust

Feb 9 2023 Ireland, Dublin, Workman's

Feb 10-12 Netherlands, The Hague, Grauzone Festival

Feb 15 2023 Belgium, Brussels, Botanique Rotonde

Feb 16 2023 Switzerland, Winterthur Salzhaus

Feb 17 2023 Italy, Ravenna, Bronson

Feb 18 2023 Italy, Pordenone, Capitol

Feb 20 2023 Slovenia, Ljubljana, Kino Šiška

Feb 21 2023 Austria, Vienna, Flex

Feb 22 2023 Austria, Linz, Posthof

Feb 24 2023 Czech Republic, Prague, Lucerna Music Bar

Feb 25 2023 Poland, Warsaw, Niebo

Mar 1 2023 Germany, Dresden, Beatpol

Mar 2 2023 Germany, Berlin, Hole44

Mar 3 2023 Germany, Bielefeld, Forum

Mar 4 2023 Germany, Schorndorf, Manufaktur

Mar 5 2023 Germany, Cologne, Club Volta

Mar 7 2023 France, Paris, Petit Bain

Mar 8 2023, UK London, The Dome

Mar 13-18 2023, USA Texas, Austin – SXSW