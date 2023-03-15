Algiers share full video of guest-filled National Sawdust show; tour starts today at SXSW

Back in December, Algiers previewed their great new album, Shook, by playing it live at Brooklyn's National Sawdust with a ton of special guests (some of whom feature on the album), including amani, Big Rube, billy woods, Deforrest Brown Jr., Desde, Dreamcrusher, Elucid, Fatboi Sharif, King Vision Ultra, Latoya Kent, Maassai, Mark Cisneros, and Patrick Shiroishi. The band have now shared full, pro-shot video of the National Sawdust show and you can watch that below.

Algiers are currently in Austin for SXSW and their first show is today's free BrooklynVegan day party at Mohawk where they play at 1:40 PM on the outside stage. If you're in Austin we hope to see you there. Today's show also features Indigo De Souza, Militarie Gun, be your own PET, Model/Actriz, Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs, Arny Margret, Sweet Pill and more. RSVP here.

Algiers have five other SXSW shows this week, and then start their North American tour with Australia's Party Dozen that includes a stop at Knoxville's Big Ears festival and NYC's Racket on April 6. See all dates below.

ALGIERS - 2023 TOUR DATES

Mar 15, Mohawk Brooklyn Vegan & Resound - Lost Weekend @ 1:30 PM (SXSW)

Mar 15, Mohawk Academy Fight Songs - Official Showcase @ 1:15 AM (SXSW)

Mar 16, Cheer Up Charlies , Stereogum - Range Life 2023 @ 12:30 PM (SXSW)

Mar 16, Hotel Vegas, Levitation - Official Showcase @ 7:00 PM (SXSW)

Mar 17, End of An Ear In Store @ 2:00 PM (SXSW)

Mar 17 Parish , Parish & Resound Presents @ 5:15 PM

Mar 19 USA, Phoenix AZ, Rebel Lounge

Mar 20 USA, San Diego CA, Soda Bar

Mar 21 USA, Los Angeles, CA, Knitting Factory NoHo

Mar 23 USA, San Francisco, CA, Bottom Of The Hill

Mar 25 USA, Portland, OR, Show Bar at Revolution Hall

Mar 26 USA, Seattle, WA Madame Lou’s

Mar 29 USA, Minneapolis, MN, 7th St Entry

Mar 30 USA, Chicago, IL, Sleeping Village

Mar 31 USA, Louisville, KY, Whirling Tiger

Apr 2 USA, Knoxville, TN, Big Ears Festival

Apr 3 USA, Durham, NC, The Pinhook

Apr 4 USA, Washington, DC, DC9

Apr 5 USA, Philadelphia, PA, PhilaMOCA

Apr 6 USA, New York, NY, Racket

Apr 7 Canada, Montreal, Casa Del Popolo

Apr 8 Canada, Toronto, The Garrison

10 May Portugal, Porto, Hard Club

12 May UK, Birkenhead, Future Yard

13 May UK, Leeds, In Colour (Brudenell)

15 May UK, Glasgow, Mono

16 May UK, Manchester, Canvas

17 May UK, Birmingham, O2 Institute 2

18 May UK, Margate, Elsewhere

19 May UK, Brighton, Chalk

20 May UK, Bedford, Esquires

21 May UK, Oxford, O2 Academy 2

22 May UK, Bristol, Fleece

23 May Netherlands, Nijmegen, Merleyn

25 May Denmark, Aarhus, Voxhall

26 May Denmark, Copenhagen, Loppen

27 May Sweden, Lund, Mejeriet

28 May Sweden, Stockholm, Slaktkyrkan

30 May Norway, Oslo, BLÅ