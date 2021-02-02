Algiers side project Nun Gun prep ‘Mondo Decay’ (stream a track ft Mark Stewart)

Nun Gun, a collaboration between Algiers members Lee Tesche & Ryan Mahan and visual artist Brad Feuerhelm, will release Mondo Decay on February 19. It comes out on cassette (and digital download) with an accompanying 500 page book. They cite '70s "mondo" cinema as a major influence, especially '70s zombie films and their scores, but also dub, the Houston chopped and screwed scene, electronic pioneer Delia Derbyshire, and more.

Mondo Decay includes a bunch of interesting guests, including The Pop Group’s Mark Stewart, Chicago industrial/gospel pioneers ONO, Cleveland's Mourning [A] BLKstar, and more. You can check out "Stealth Empire" featuring Mark Stewart now. "Ryan and I first encountered Mark a number of years ago in the neighboring urinal after a showing of Don Letts super8 films at the Southbank center," says Tesche of the collaboration. "There had been a loud mouth in the seat in front of us during the screening, that was then revealed to be one of our heroes when he stepped between us in the florescent light of the toilet and nodded. It would be a number of months later before we would encounter each other again, backstage at a gig, the only people that no one really seemed to want to talk to. We were mutual admirers of each other's work and Mark pitched working together. One of the reference points for this project was much of Mark’s solo work, and the words he penned and sent over fit perfectly within the concept without any interference. I was surprised by how easy and effortless it all came together."

You can check out the video for "Stealth Empire," and stream "The Spectre" featuring author Michael Salu, below.

Tracklist

1. The Spectre (feat. Michael Salu) 05:08

2. Stealth Empire (feat. Mark Stewart) 04:15

3. Beef Diet

4. Gold Mine (feat. ONO)

5. More Viscous Than Dawn (feat. Luiza Prado)

6. Excusable Homicide

7. On Neurath's Boat (feat. Farbod Kokabi w/ Mourning [A] BLKstar)

8. The Aesthetics of Hunger

9. Under The Throne (feat. Sohail Daulatzai)

10. Addio Zio Sam

11. I Used to Wear a Face (feat. Blake Butler)

12. America Addio