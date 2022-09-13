Algiers team with billy woods and Backwash on new song “Bite Back” (listen)

Algiers have returned with a new single, "Bite Back," a six-minute track that deals with "Black resistance, PsyOps and police oppression" and finds lead vocalist Franklin James Fisher trading verses with two of the most innovative voices in underground rap, billy woods and Backxwash.

Multi-instrumentalist/producer Ryan Mahan said: “Shit’s been so real the past few years, we really needed to grow our community of collaborators and make solid the bonds we’ve always felt, particularly with rap heads. And to have the two best rappers around, billy woods AND Backxwash, on the same Algiers-produced track? Pinch me, for real.”

Franklin added, "Ryan showed up one day with this beautifully epic instrumental and said, “I’ve got this song and I want to call it ‘Bite Back’. It immediately reminded me why I joined this band and the rest of the song seemed to write itself. It's a classic example of our Lenin-McCartney dynamic.”

Backxwash said, "This feels like the soundtrack to revolutionary struggle. I am honored to participate side by side with an incredible array of artistry.” And billy woods said, "Working with Algiers was a dope experience on many levels, and I was even more excited when they said they were shooting a video. Plus knowing Backxwash was involved, I had to do it.”

It's an intense song and you can listen and watch the video below. A press release says, "Look out for more Algiers news to follow soon."

Algiers -- 2022 Tour Dates

Sep 14 Lakewood, OH, US Mahall's

Sep 16 Chicago, IL, US Riot Fest 2022

Sep 17 Rock Island, IL, US Rozz Tox