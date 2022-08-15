Rough Trade presenting free, 2-day Indieplaza fest at Rockefeller Center

Record store Rough Trade is presenting Indieplaza, a free, two-day "celebration of independent music, merchandise, and workshops lands in the center of New York City" on September 17 & 18 at The Plaza at Rockefeller Center. Lined up to perform: Ali Shaheed Muhammad, Automatic, Claud, Horsegirl, King Hannah, Cola, They Hate Change, Yaya Bey, Mary Lattimore, Nation of Language (DJ set), Sessa, Sofie Royer, The Muckers, Say She She, Anxious, The Bobby Lees, Annie Hart, June McDoom, PJ Western and more to be announced.

In addition to the music, Indieplaza will have limited edition merch from Hello Merch, Low Level, and Favorite Vegetable, plus Rough Trade vinyl bins, live screen printing from Upstate Merch, live art demonstrations from prolific painter and Pavement / Apples in Stereo album cover designer Steve Keene (whose book is out now), and more. There will also be a Music Maker Fair from the folks behind Moog Fest that will present "hands-on music making."

Indieplaza notes it is "accessible, inclusive and free for all New Yorkers."

Rough Trade moved to 30 Rock last June after closing its Williamsburg location in March of 2021.