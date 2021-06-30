Ali Wong adds more NYC shows — get tix early on BrooklynVegan Presale & enter to win a pair!

Comedian Ali Wong recently announced August dates on her "Milk & Money" Tour, including five nights in NYC at Beacon Theatre, on August 10, 11, 12, 13, and 14. Those dates are all either sold out or nearly there, so they've added three more nights -- August 15, 17, and 18 -- at the same venue. You can get tickets early on BrooklynVegan Presale starting today (6/30) at 10 AM ET -- use the password BVEGAN. Our presale runs until Friday, July 2 at 9 AM ET, and if you miss out on it, tickets go on general sale 7/2 at 10 AM ET.

We've also teamed up with Ali to give away a pair of tickets to the August 15 show! Enter for a chance to win below.

Meanwhile, Ali also added an additional date in Washington DC - see her updated dates below.

All of Ali's shows are phone and camera-free and will require putting your phones, smart watches, and other decides in Yondr pouches.

Ali Wong Beacon Theatre



A winner will be chosen at random and contacted with more details. Good luck!

ALI WONG: 2021 TOUR

August 6, 2021 - Boston, MA - 8PM

August 7, 2021 - Boston, MA - 8PM

August 10, 2021 - New York, NY - 8PM

August 11, 2021 - New York, NY - 8PM

August 12, 2021 - New York, NY - 8PM

August 13, 2021 - New York, NY - 8PM

August 14, 2021 - New York, NY - 8PM

August 15, 2021 - New York, NY - 8PM

August 17, 2021 - New York, NY - 8PM

August 18, 2021 - New York, NY - 8PM

August 25, 2021 - Washington, DC - 8PM

August 26, 2021 - Washington, DC - 8PM

August 27, 2021 - Washington, DC - 8PM

August 28, 2021 - Washington, DC - 7PM

August 28, 2021 - Washington, DC - 10PM