Ali Wong announces East Coast “Milk & Money” dates (BrooklynVegan Presale for NYC)

Comedian Ali Wong had originally been scheduled to be on her "Milk & Money" tour in 2020, but those dates didn't happen because of COVID. She's now announced new dates starting in August, where she'll hit Boston, NYC, and Washington DC for multi-night runs. All shows are phone and camera-free, and will require all phones and smart watches to be kept in Yondr pouches. See all dates below.

The dates include five nights in NYC, at Beacon Theatre on August 10, 11, 12, 13, and 14. You can get tickets early on BrooklynVegan Presale starting Thursday (6/24) at 10 AM - check back here on Thursday morning for the password. UPDATE: The password is BVEGAN.

If you miss out on our presale, tickets go on general sale Friday, 6/25 at 10 AM.

ALI WONG: 2021 TOUR

August 6, 2021 - Boston, MA - 8PM

August 7, 2021 - Boston, MA - 8PM

August 10, 2021 - New York, NY - 8PM

August 11, 2021 - New York, NY - 8PM

August 12, 2021 - New York, NY - 8PM

August 13, 2021 - New York, NY - 8PM

August 14, 2021 - New York, NY - 8PM

August 26, 2021 - Washington, DC - 8PM

August 27, 2021 - Washington, DC - 8PM

August 28, 2021 - Washington, DC - 7PM

August 28, 2021 - Washington, DC - 10PM