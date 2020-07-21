Alice Bag cancels Burger Boogaloo set following Burger Records allegations

UPDATE: Burger Boogaloo has cut ties with Burger Records and is changing its name.

Alice Bag has cancelled her appearance at Burger Records' Burger Boogaloo Festival, which was postponed until 2021, following the statement the label made addressing allegations of sexual misconduct by artists and employees associated with the label. She writes:

In light of the information that has recently surfaced about Burger Records and some of their artists and employees, the Alice Bag Band has decided to cancel our planned appearance at Burger Boogaloo. We commend the bravery of the survivors who have shared their stories and hope that their voices will be a catalyst for change.

In their most recent statement from Monday night (7/20), Burger outlines a series of structural changes they say they'll be making to address the allegations, including a change in roles for both of its co-founders, a change in name to BRGR RECS, and the addition of all-women imprint BRGRRRL. "We extend our deepest apologies to anyone who has suffered irreparable harm from any experience that occurred in the Burger and indie/DIY music scene, the latter of which we take part," the statement reads. "We are also deeply sorry for the role Burger has played in perpetuating a culture of toxic masculinity."

Bikini Kill, Circle Jerks, Plastic Bertrand, Pansy Division, Flipper, Bleached (who wrote that they "can no longer affiliate ourselves with Burger Records" following the allegations), Shannon Shaw, Hammered Satin, and The Rubinoos are among the artists currently scheduled to perform at Burger Boogaloo's next edition in July of 2021.

