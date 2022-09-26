Alice Boman shares “Where To Put The Pain” from new LP ‘The Space Between’, plots 2023 tour

Swedish artist Alice Boman will release a new album, The Space Between, on October 21 via [PIAS]. “My partner came up with the working title, 'Space,' almost as a joke as he knows I don’t like thinking about the vastness of the universe, just because it makes me so aware of the little time I have on Earth," says Alice. "But when I looked in my notebooks later, I realized how often the word space appeared, from the space in your mind, and the space in your body, to the space between people."

The album was made with producer Patrik Berger (Robyn, Lana Del Rey) and Perfume Genius features on "Feels Like a Dream." She's just released a new song from the album, "Where to Put the Pain," a hypnotic track set to a skittering drumbeat. “This song is about dealing with difficult emotions and worries and different kinds of pain," Alice says. "In a world where a lot of things are feeling hopeless and bad things are happening it sometimes gets a bit overwhelming. Sometimes to the point of feeling numb. How do you find a balance in that?”

Watch the video for "Where To Put The Pain," directed by Isak Berglund Mattsson-Mårn, below.

Alice has also announced 2023 tour dates, which kick off March 23 in Toronto and include a Brooklyn stop at Union Pool on March 26. Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, September 30 at 10 AM local time, and all dates are listed below.

Alice Boman - 2022/2023 Tour Dates:

10/17/22 - Stockholm, SE - Cirkus %

10/19/22 - Copenhagen, DK - Vega %

10/21/22 - Amsterdam, DE - Royal Theater Carré %

10/22/22 - London, UK - Barbican %

11/23/22 - Uppsala, SE - Katalin

11/24/22 - Göteborg, SE - Pustervik

11/25/22 - Oslo, NO - Krøsset

11/26/22 - Södra Teatern, Stockholm

12/07/22 - London, UK - The Lexington

12/08/22 - Manchester, UK - Gullivers

12/10/22 - Glasgow, UK - Hug & Pint

12/11/22 - Bristol, UK - Crofters Rights

01/26/23 - Malmö, SE - Malmö Live

01/27/23 - Aarhaus, DK - Winderbeat Festival

02/11/23 - Copenhagen, DK - Lille Vega

02/12/23 - Hamburg, DE - Nachtasyl

02/13/23 - Berlin, DE - Kantine am Berghain

02/16/23 - Düdingen, CH - Bad Bonn

02/17/23 - Paris, FR - Point Éphémère

02/18/23 - Antwerp, BE - Trix

02/19/23 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso

03/24/23 - Toronto, ON - The Drake Hotel

03/25/23 - Montreal, QC - Casa del Popolo

03/26/23 - Brooklyn, NY - Union Pool

03/29/23 - Seattle, WA - Crocodile Presents @ Fremont Abbey

03/30/23 - Oakland, CA - Starline Social Club

03/31/23 - Los Angeles, CA - Moroccan Lounge

% Lykke Li support