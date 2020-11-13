Alice Cooper will release a new album, Detroit Stories, on February 26 via earMUSIC. The first single off the album is a cover of The Velvet Underground's Loaded classic "Rock & Roll" which features Motor City legends Johnny Bee and Steve Hunter -- who played on Mitch Ryder's 1973 cover of the song -- as well as Paul Randolph and "honorary Detroiter" Joe Bonamassa. It's a big, showy, theatrical take on the song as you might expect from Cooper and you can listen to it below.

Detroit Stories is Cooper's ode to the "Golden Era" of Detroit rock and it also features other legends from the city like MC5's Wayne Kramer, Bob Seger's Motor City Horns and more. Longtime collaborator Bob Ezrin produced. "Detroit was Heavy Rock central then,” says Alice, “You’d play the Eastown and it would be Alice Cooper, Ted Nugent, the Stooges and the Who, for $4! The next weekend at the Grande it was MC5, Brownsville Station and Fleetwood Mac, or Savoy Brown or the Small Faces. You couldn’t be a soft-rock band or you’d get your ass kicked."

“Los Angeles had its sound with The Doors, Love and Buffalo Springfield,” Cooper continues, “San Francisco had the Grateful Dead and Jefferson Airplane. New York had The Rascals and The Velvet Underground. But Detroit was the birthplace of angry hard rock. After not fitting in anywhere in the US (musically or image wise) Detroit was the only place that recognized the Alice Cooper guitar driven, hard rock sound and our crazy stage show. Detroit was a haven for the outcasts. And when they found out I was born in East Detroit... we were home.”

Check out album art and tracklist below.

Tracklist

1. Rock ‘n’ Roll

2. Go Man Go (Album Version)

3. Our Love Will Change The World

4. Social Debris

5. $1000 High Heel Shoes

6. Hail Mary

7. Detroit City 2021 (Album Version)

8. Drunk And In Love

9. Independence Dave

10. I Hate You

11. Wonderful World

12. Sister Anne (Album Version)

13. Hanging On By A Thread (Don’t Give Up)

14. Shut Up And Rock

15. East Side Story (Album Version)