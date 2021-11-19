Alice Glass announces debut solo album ‘PREY//IV’, shares “Baby Teeth”

Alice Glass has announced her debut solo album, PREY//IV, which will be out January 28 via Eating Glass Records. The album features her early 2021 single, "Suffer and Swallow," and she's just shared the video for new single "Baby Teeth." "I like to make songs that you can dance to when you're sad," says Alice. 'Baby Teeth' is probably the darkest and most hopeless track on my record, but it sounds misleadingly hopeful."

The video, created by Astra Zero and Lucas David, puts Alice inside a survival horror style video game and you can watch that, and check out the album art and tracklst, below.

Alice Glass - PREY//IV tracklist:

1. Prey

2. Pinned Beneath Limbs

3. Love Is Violence

4. Baby Teeth

5. Everybody Else

6. The Hunted

7. Fair Game

8. Witch Hunt

9. Suffer and Swallow

10. Suffer In Peace

11. Animosity

12. I Trusted You

13. Sorrow Ends