Alice Glass announces fall tour with Uffie

Alice Glass released her debut solo album, PREY//IV, back in February, and she's announced a fall tour supporting it. The "Trauma Bound Tour" runs through September, including shows in San Francisco, Vancouver, Seattle, Denver, Montreal, Baltimore, Brooklyn, and more, followed by a few more West Coast dates in late October. All shows are with Uffie, who returned with her first album in 12 years, Sunshine Factory, in May, and you can see all dates below.

The Brooklyn show is at Warsaw on September 25. Tickets to all dates go on sale Friday, July 15 at 10 AM local, with an artist presale starting Wednesday, July 13 at 10 AM.

ALICE GLASS: 2022 TOUR WITH UFFIE

Sep 7 San Francisco, CA The Independent

Sep 9 Portland, OR Star Theater

Sep 10 Vancouver, BC Hollywood Theatre

Sep 11 Seattle, WA Chop Suey

Sep 14 Salt Lake City, UT

Sep 15 Denver, CO

Sep 17 Saint Paul, MO

Sep 18 Chicago, IL Riot Fest*

Sep 20 Toronto, ON Lee's Palace

Sep 21 Montreal, QB

Sep 23 Cambridge, MA

Sep 24 Baltimore, MD

Sep 25 Brooklyn, NY Warsaw

Oct 29 Los Angeles, CA

Oct 30 San Diego, CA Music Box

Oct 31 Ponoma, CA

* - festival date, Alice Glass only