Alice Glass shares new “Love is Violence” video from upcoming solo LP

Alice Glass has shared another new single from her anticipated first solo LP, PREY//IV. The glitchy "Love is Violence" is accompanied by a video directed by Bryan M. Ferguson, which you can watch below. "Almost everyone can relate to the sometimes unbearable ups and downs that occur in relationships," Alice says. "But for those of us who have dealt with manipulative or toxic partners, there is a whole other layer of pain. Any person who uses their partner's 'love' to control, use, and hurt them is using one of the most cruel and disgusting manipulative tactics in human experience. Disguising power struggles and calling it 'Love' it's a form of violence against a partner. I want to help people to see those red flags and encourage them to remove themselves from those types of toxic situations."

PREY//IV was originally due out today (1/28) via Eating Glass Records, but its release has been pushed back to February 16.