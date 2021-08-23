Alice in Chains’ Jerry Cantrell announces 2022 tour

Alice in Chains guitarist and founding member Jerry Cantrell will release Brighten, his first solo album in 18 years, this fall, and he's just announced a 2022 tour in support. The trek kicks off March 24 in Minneapolis, and includes stops in Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Pittsburgh, Philly, NYC, Boston, Baltimore, Raleigh, Atlanta, Nashville, New Orleans, Dallas, Oklahoma City, Denver, Portland, Seattle, Los Angeles, Las Vegas and more. All dates are listed, along with a tour announce video, below.

The NYC show happens April 5 at Irving Plaza while the Los Angeles show happens May 5 at the Belasco Theatre. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, August 27 at 10 AM.

Brighten is out October 29 and features Dillinger Escape Plan's Greg Puciato and Gil Sharone, Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan, and more. You can listen to first single "Atone" below.

JERRY CANTRELL - 2022 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

Thu-Mar-24 Minneapolis First Avenue

Sat-Mar-26 Chicago The Vic Theatre

Mon-Mar-28 Detroit St. Andrews Hall

Tue-Mar-29 Toronto History

Thu-Mar-31 Pittsburgh Roxian Theatre

Sat-Apr-02 Atlantic City Music Box @ Borgata

Sun-Apr-03 Philadelphia Theatre of Living Arts

Tue-Apr-05 New York Irving Plaza

Wed-Apr-06 Boston Big Night Live

Fri-Apr-08 Baltimore Rams Head Live

Sat-Apr-09 Raleigh The Ritz

Sun-Apr-10 Charlotte Fillmore

Tue-Apr-12 Orlando House of Blues

Wed-Apr-13 St. Petersburg Jannus Live

Fri-Apr-15 Atlanta Tabernacle

Sun-Apr-17 Nashville Ryman Auditorium

Tue-Apr-19 New Orleans Fillmore

Thu-Apr-21 Dallas House of Blues

Fri-Apr-22 San Antonio Aztec Theatre

Sat-Apr-23 Houston House of Blues

Mon-Apr-25 Oklahoma City Diamond Ballroom

Wed-Apr-27 Denver The Summit

Thu-Apr-28 Salt Lake City The Depot

Sun-May-01 Portland Roseland Theater

Mon-May-02 Seattle Moore Theatre

Wed-May-04 Sacramento Ace of Spades

Thu-May-05 Los Angeles Belasco Theatre

Sat-May-07 Las Vegas House of Blues

Sun-May-08 San Diego House of Blues