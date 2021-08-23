Alice in Chains’ Jerry Cantrell announces 2022 tour
Alice in Chains guitarist and founding member Jerry Cantrell will release Brighten, his first solo album in 18 years, this fall, and he's just announced a 2022 tour in support. The trek kicks off March 24 in Minneapolis, and includes stops in Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Pittsburgh, Philly, NYC, Boston, Baltimore, Raleigh, Atlanta, Nashville, New Orleans, Dallas, Oklahoma City, Denver, Portland, Seattle, Los Angeles, Las Vegas and more. All dates are listed, along with a tour announce video, below.
The NYC show happens April 5 at Irving Plaza while the Los Angeles show happens May 5 at the Belasco Theatre. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, August 27 at 10 AM.
Brighten is out October 29 and features Dillinger Escape Plan's Greg Puciato and Gil Sharone, Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan, and more. You can listen to first single "Atone" below.
JERRY CANTRELL - 2022 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES
Thu-Mar-24 Minneapolis First Avenue
Sat-Mar-26 Chicago The Vic Theatre
Mon-Mar-28 Detroit St. Andrews Hall
Tue-Mar-29 Toronto History
Thu-Mar-31 Pittsburgh Roxian Theatre
Sat-Apr-02 Atlantic City Music Box @ Borgata
Sun-Apr-03 Philadelphia Theatre of Living Arts
Tue-Apr-05 New York Irving Plaza
Wed-Apr-06 Boston Big Night Live
Fri-Apr-08 Baltimore Rams Head Live
Sat-Apr-09 Raleigh The Ritz
Sun-Apr-10 Charlotte Fillmore
Tue-Apr-12 Orlando House of Blues
Wed-Apr-13 St. Petersburg Jannus Live
Fri-Apr-15 Atlanta Tabernacle
Sun-Apr-17 Nashville Ryman Auditorium
Tue-Apr-19 New Orleans Fillmore
Thu-Apr-21 Dallas House of Blues
Fri-Apr-22 San Antonio Aztec Theatre
Sat-Apr-23 Houston House of Blues
Mon-Apr-25 Oklahoma City Diamond Ballroom
Wed-Apr-27 Denver The Summit
Thu-Apr-28 Salt Lake City The Depot
Sun-May-01 Portland Roseland Theater
Mon-May-02 Seattle Moore Theatre
Wed-May-04 Sacramento Ace of Spades
Thu-May-05 Los Angeles Belasco Theatre
Sat-May-07 Las Vegas House of Blues
Sun-May-08 San Diego House of Blues