Alice In Chains’ Jerry Cantrell shares ‘Brighten’ title track (listen)

Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell has shared the second song (and title track) off his first solo album in 18 years, Brighten. Following the noir-ish "Atone," "Brighten" is more of an alt-rock banger that you could've pictured AIC releasing in the '90s. Like the previous single, this one features The Dillinger Escape Plan's Greg Puciato on backing vocals and guitar. Jerry says, "Pretty early on, I knew ‘Brighten’ was the cornerstone track of the album, and it seemed to fit the body of work as a title. There’s plenty of darkness and edge, but there’s also some light, space, and good vibes." Listen and watch the Gilbert Trejo-directed below.

The album comes out on October 29. Jerry will also support it on tour, including a show at NYC's Irving Plaza on April 5 (tickets). All dates are listed below.

Jerry Cantrell -- 2022 Tour Dates

Thu-Mar-24 Minneapolis First Avenue

Sat-Mar-26 Chicago The Vic Theatre

Mon-Mar-28 Detroit St. Andrews Hall

Tue-Mar-29 Toronto History

Thu-Mar-31 Pittsburgh Roxian Theatre

Sat-Apr-02 Atlantic City Music Box @ Borgata

Sun-Apr-03 Philadelphia Theatre of Living Arts

Tue-Apr-05 New York Irving Plaza

Wed-Apr-06 Boston Big Night Live

Fri-Apr-08 Baltimore Rams Head Live

Sat-Apr-09 Raleigh The Ritz

Sun-Apr-10 Charlotte Fillmore

Tue-Apr-12 Orlando House of Blues

Wed-Apr-13 St. Petersburg Jannus Live

Fri-Apr-15 Atlanta Tabernacle

Sun-Apr-17 Nashville Ryman Auditorium

Tue-Apr-19 New Orleans Fillmore

Thu-Apr-21 Dallas House of Blues

Fri-Apr-22 San Antonio Aztec Theatre

Sat-Apr-23 Houston House of Blues

Mon-Apr-25 Oklahoma City Diamond Ballroom

Wed-Apr-27 Denver The Summit

Thu-Apr-28 Salt Lake City The Depot

Sun-May-01 Portland Roseland Theater

Mon-May-02 Seattle Moore Theatre

Wed-May-04 Sacramento Ace of Spades

Thu-May-05 Los Angeles Belasco Theatre

Sat-May-07 Las Vegas House of Blues

Sun-May-08 San Diego House of Blues

The Cast of Players on Brighten

Jerry Cantrell – Guitar, bass, vocals, keys

Greg Puciato – Background vocals

Duff McKagan – Bass

Gil Sharone – Drums

Abe Laboriel Jr. – Drums

Tyler Bates – Strings, percussion, guitar

Vincent Jones – Piano, keys, & strings

Jordan Lewis - Piano

Michael Rozon – Pedal steel

Lola Bates – Background vocals

Matias Ambrogi-Torres – Strings

"Brighten" Credits

Vocals/Guitar: Jerry Cantrell

Vocals/Guitar: Greg Puciato

Bass: Tyler Bates

Drums: Abe Laboriel Jr.

Piano: Vincent Jones