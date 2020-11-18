Alice In Chains tribute livestream w/ mems of Metallica, Nirvana, Soundgarden, Pearl Jam & more coming

The 2020 honorees for the Museum of Pop Culture's Founders Award are Alice In Chains, and this year the benefit event will go virtual, with a big AIC tribute featuring performances by Metallica, Billy Corgan, members of Soundgarden (with Tad Doyle & Pearl Jam's Mike McCready), Krist Novoselic, Korn, Heart's Ann Wilson and Nancy Wilson, Duff McKagan (Guns N' Roses), Slipknot's Corey Taylor, Dave Navarro + Chris Chaney of Jane's Addiction, Mark Lanegan, Mastodon, Fishbone, Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters), and several others, plus "special appearances" by Eddie Vedder and his Pearl Jam bandmate Jeff Ament, Les Claypool, Tom Morello, Sammy Hagar, Vernon Reid, Robert Downey Jr, and more TBA.

MoPOP writes:

While this year's Founders Award will stream for free and be open to all, like many arts organizations around the country, MoPOP has been hit hard by the COVID-19 crisis. As a community supported non-profit museum and in-person gathering space, closing our doors was especially difficult. All proceeds raised through Founders Award will provide relief by allowing us to continue to serve our community, reach young people, and preserve our shared pop culture history during this difficult time.

It all goes down December 1 at 9 PM ET on MoPOP's Facebook page, Amazon Music's Twitch channel, and the Amazon Music app. You can RSVP, donate, and/or learn more here.

