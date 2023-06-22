Alice Longyu Gao announces fall North American tour

Producer, songwriter, and voclaist Alice Longyu Gao released a new EP, Let's Hope Heteros Fail, Learn and Retire, in March, and she's now announced the "CEO" tour in September. It travels through the East Coast and Midwest, including shows in Atlanta, Philadelphia, Montreal, Chicago, Kansas City, Brooklyn, and more. See all dates below.

The Brooklyn show is on September 16 at The Sultan Room. Tickets to that and all dates go on sale Friday, June 23 at 10am.

Let's Hope Heteros Fail, Learn and Retire is full of dark, queer hyperpop jams, including "Believe The Hype," which has an Oli Sykes guest spot, and chaotic romp "Hëłłœ Kįttÿ". Stream it below.

ALICE LONGYU GAO -- 2023 TOUR DATES

6/23 Austin, TX @ The Ballroom

6/29 San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Shop

9/11 Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5

9/13 Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

9/14 Philadelphia, PA @ W.O.W.

9/16 Brooklyn, NY @ The Sultan Room

9/20 Boston, MA @ Red Room

9/21 Montreal, QC @ La Sotterenea

9/22 Toronto, ON @ Hard Luck

9/24 Chicago, IL @ Cobra Lounge

9/25 Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

9/27 Minneapolis, MN @ Icehouse

9/28 Kansas City, MO @ Encore