Alien Weaponry releasing new LP ‘Tangaroa’ (exclusive blue vinyl pre-order & new video)

Alien Weaponry, the rising New Zealand metal band who combine groove metal with the indigenous New Zealand Māori culture, will release their sophomore album Tangaroa on September 17 via Napalm Records, and we've got an exclusive ocean blue vinyl variant available in our store, limited to just 200 copies. Grab yours while they last.

The title track is out now, and lead vocalist/guitarist Lewis de Jong says, "We decided to write this song about how the ocean is being suffocated by humans and their waste. The ocean is an important part of my life, and it's important to protect it." Drummer Henry de Jong adds, "‘Tangaroa’ is a heavy and angry message about how we are destroying the ocean with pollution and overfishing. The video ties in with this message, with us drowning in plastic conveying the struggle of ocean life." Watch the video below.

Alien Weaponry are also on the Gojira / Knocked Loose tour, which includes an Albany show. All dates are listed below.

Gojira / Knocked Loose / Alien Weaponry -- 2021 Tour Dates

October 9 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock (festival)

October 11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

October 13 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

October 14 – Wichita, KS @ The Cotillion

October 15 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

October 17 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre

October 19 – Tampa, FL @ Jannus Live

October 20 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

October 22 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

October 23 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

October 25 – Albany, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall

October 27 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

October 28 – Rochester, NY @ Main Street Armory

October 29 – Cleveland, OH @ The Agora