Alison Goldfrapp announces new solo album, shares “So Hard So Hot”
Alison Goldfrapp has announced new solo album, The Love Invention, which will be out May 12 via Skint. On it she worked with producers Richard X (Sugababes, Pet Shop Boys, Saint Etienne), James Greenwood (Daniel Avery, Kelly Lee Owens), Toby Scott (The Gossip, Annie) and others. Check out the album art and tracklist below.
The album includes Claptone collab “Digging Deeper” and the excellent Paul Woolford collab “Fever,” and she's just shared "So Hard So Hot," a terrific pop/house track which was made with Greenwood. Listen below.
The Love Invention:
NeverStop
Love Invention
Digging Deeper Now
In Electric Blue
The Beat Divine
Fever
Hotel (Suite 23)
Subterfuge
Gatto Gelato
So Hard So Hot
SLoFLo