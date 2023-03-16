Alison Goldfrapp announces new solo album, shares “So Hard So Hot”

Alison Goldfrapp has announced new solo album, The Love Invention, which will be out May 12 via Skint. On it she worked with producers Richard X (Sugababes, Pet Shop Boys, Saint Etienne), James Greenwood (Daniel Avery, Kelly Lee Owens), Toby Scott (The Gossip, Annie) and others. Check out the album art and tracklist below.

The album includes Claptone collab “Digging Deeper” and the excellent Paul Woolford collab “Fever,” and she's just shared "So Hard So Hot," a terrific pop/house track which was made with Greenwood. Listen below.

The Love Invention:

NeverStop

Love Invention

Digging Deeper Now

In Electric Blue

The Beat Divine

Fever

Hotel (Suite 23)

Subterfuge

Gatto Gelato

So Hard So Hot

SLoFLo