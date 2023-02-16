Alison Goldfrapp shares collab w/ Paul Woolford, says more is coming “very soon”

Last month Alison Goldfrapp released a collaborative single with Claptone, "Digging Deeper." Now she's back with "Fever," a collaboration with Paul Woolford (Bobby Peru, Special Request). It's out now on Skint, which makes Alison labelmates with Róisín Murphy. Alison and Paul have crafted a percolating disco burner that is perfect for Goldfrapp's ethereal voice. “I love the simmering and explosive energy Paul has brought," says Alison. "I can’t wait to hear it out on a sweaty dance floor."

Listen to "Fever" and "Digging Deeper" below.

Goldfrapp the duo's last album was 2017's Silver Eye, and Alison has never released a solo album. The press release for this single says it's a "tantalizing taster of what is to come this year" and that we'll hear much more very soon. Album? Stay tuned.