Alkaline Trio drummer Derek Grant announces he’s leaving the group

Alkaline Trio have announced that drummer Derek Grant is stepping down after 22 years behind the kit with the group. He joined in 200, replacing Mike Felumlee (of the Smoking Popes), who had briefly joined after original drummer Glenn Porter’s departure. Prior to that, Derek played in The Suicide Machines and other bands.

"The demands of being in a touring band have become increasingly difficult in recent years, and while this was a difficult decision to make, it's the best thing or me and my mental health," Grant wrote in a statement.

"I want to thank everyone who's supported the band, Alkaline Trio has the best fans in the world - many of whom l've gotten to know over the years. I'll miss seeing you all," he continued, also thanking manager Blair Dickerson.

"Most of all I want to thank Matt and Dan for 22 amazing years - I got to travel the world playing music with two of my best friends and the bond that we share can never be broken. I wish them all the best moving forward."

Grant concluded with, "While I'll be focusing more on production music and visual art, I promise von haven't heard the last of me."

Matt Skiba and Dan Andriano wrote, "In light of Derek’s decision to step down as a member of the band, we’d like to send our love and thanks for everything he contributed. It’s impossible to put into words all he’s done, but we are endlessly proud of what we have accomplished with one another."

Derek, we'll miss you on stage but wish you the best of luck.

No word on who Grant's replacement will be but Alkaline Trio are set to tour this summer, including dates opening for Fall Out Boy (NYC at Forest Hills Stadium on 8/1), and as part of the travelling Is For Lovers festival.