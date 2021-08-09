Alkaline Trio’s Dan Andriano shares new song “Sea Level” with new band The Bygones

Alkaline Trio co-frontman Dan Andriano has a new band, Dan Andriano & The Bygones, which features Get Married's Dylan and Randy Moore, and their first single is "Sea Level." It's a catchy, anthemic, mid-tempo punk song that sounds like classic Dan Andriano. Here's what he says about it:

I think for me, the song is about self-realization and mental illness, finding your way to where the help is. I recently had my first taste of elevation sickness being higher up in the Rockies than I’d ever been. As we were boarding the flight home I thought aloud to my wife, ‘Just get me back to sea level’. By the time I had found my seat, I was thinking to myself, that’s not a bad metaphor for what I’ve been searching for mentally, which is a better awareness of myself and trying to identify sooner when I’m spinning out or sinking down.

Listen and watch the video (by Eric Richter) below.

Alkaline Trio are scheduled to tour this fall with Bad Religion and War On Women, including NYC's Hammerstein Ballroom on October 29 and Asbury Park's Convention Hall on Halloween (tickets). All dates are listed below.

Bad Religion / Alkaline Trio / War On Women -- 2021 Tour Dates

10/15 Riverside, CA Riverside Municipal Auditorium – SOLD OUT

10/16 Las Vegas, NV Brooklyn Bowl

10/17 Tempe, AZ The Marquee Theatre

10/19 Austin, TX Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

10/20 Dallas, TX Gas Monkey Live!

10/22 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle

10/23 St Petersburg, FL Jannus Live!

10/24 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Café

10/26 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore

10/27 Norfolk, VA The NorVA

10/29 New York, NY Hammerstein Ballroom

10/30 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore

10/31 Asbury Park, NJ Convention Hall

11/3 Richmond, VA The National

11/5 Buffalo, NY Buffalo Riverworks

11/6 Worcester, MA The Palladium

11/7 Philadelphia, PA The Met

11/9 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE

11/10 Columbus, OH EXPRESS LIVE! - Indoor Music Hall

11/12 Detroit, MI The Fillmore

11/13 Chicago, IL Radius – SOLD OUT

11/14 Milwaukee, WI Eagles Ballroom

11/16 Saint Paul, MN Palace Theatre

11/17 Saint Louis, MO The Pageant

11/19 Denver, CO The Fillmore

11/20 Salt Lake City, UT The Union

11/22 Seattle, WA Showbox SoDo

11/23 Portland, OR Roseland Theatre – SOLD OUT

11/24 San Francisco, CA The Masonic

11/26 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium – SOLD OUT

11/27 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium

--

