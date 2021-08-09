Alkaline Trio’s Dan Andriano shares new song “Sea Level” with new band The Bygones
Alkaline Trio co-frontman Dan Andriano has a new band, Dan Andriano & The Bygones, which features Get Married's Dylan and Randy Moore, and their first single is "Sea Level." It's a catchy, anthemic, mid-tempo punk song that sounds like classic Dan Andriano. Here's what he says about it:
I think for me, the song is about self-realization and mental illness, finding your way to where the help is. I recently had my first taste of elevation sickness being higher up in the Rockies than I’d ever been. As we were boarding the flight home I thought aloud to my wife, ‘Just get me back to sea level’. By the time I had found my seat, I was thinking to myself, that’s not a bad metaphor for what I’ve been searching for mentally, which is a better awareness of myself and trying to identify sooner when I’m spinning out or sinking down.
Listen and watch the video (by Eric Richter) below.
Alkaline Trio are scheduled to tour this fall with Bad Religion and War On Women, including NYC's Hammerstein Ballroom on October 29 and Asbury Park's Convention Hall on Halloween (tickets). All dates are listed below.
Bad Religion / Alkaline Trio / War On Women -- 2021 Tour Dates
10/15 Riverside, CA Riverside Municipal Auditorium – SOLD OUT
10/16 Las Vegas, NV Brooklyn Bowl
10/17 Tempe, AZ The Marquee Theatre
10/19 Austin, TX Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater
10/20 Dallas, TX Gas Monkey Live!
10/22 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle
10/23 St Petersburg, FL Jannus Live!
10/24 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Café
10/26 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore
10/27 Norfolk, VA The NorVA
10/29 New York, NY Hammerstein Ballroom
10/30 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore
10/31 Asbury Park, NJ Convention Hall
11/3 Richmond, VA The National
11/5 Buffalo, NY Buffalo Riverworks
11/6 Worcester, MA The Palladium
11/7 Philadelphia, PA The Met
11/9 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE
11/10 Columbus, OH EXPRESS LIVE! - Indoor Music Hall
11/12 Detroit, MI The Fillmore
11/13 Chicago, IL Radius – SOLD OUT
11/14 Milwaukee, WI Eagles Ballroom
11/16 Saint Paul, MN Palace Theatre
11/17 Saint Louis, MO The Pageant
11/19 Denver, CO The Fillmore
11/20 Salt Lake City, UT The Union
11/22 Seattle, WA Showbox SoDo
11/23 Portland, OR Roseland Theatre – SOLD OUT
11/24 San Francisco, CA The Masonic
11/26 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium – SOLD OUT
11/27 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium
