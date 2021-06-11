All Brooklyn Made shows on sale ++ Win tix to the show of your choice!

Tickets to the entire initial lineup at new Bushwick venue Brooklyn Made go on sale today, June 11 at 12 PM. That includes Jeff Tweedy (opening the venue with two nights of shows on September 30 and October 1), Greg Dulli, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Okkervil River and Damien Jurado, Spirit of the Beehive, Turnover, Ron Gallo and Becca Mancari, Steve Earle, Nathaniel Rateliff, Band of Horses, Jesse Malin, Budos Band, Whitney, Alejandro Escovedo, Luna, The Soul Rebels, Guided by Voices (on New Year's Eve), Fucked Up, Reigning Sound, El Ten Eleven, and more -- see the full list of shows below.

BROOKLYN MADE INITIAL LINEUP

September 30 Jeff Tweedy

October 1 Jeff Tweedy

October 2 Greg Dulli

October 4 Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

October 5 Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

October 6 Okkervil River (Solo) & Damien Jurado

October 7 Spirit Of The Beehive

October 12 Turnover

October 13 Turnover

October 14 Ron Gallo / Becca Mancari

October 15 Robert Finley

October 16 Steve Earle

October 17 A very special solo acoustic evening with Nathaniel Rateliff

October 18 Band Of Horses

October 19 Band Of Horses

October 20 Band Of Horses

October 22 City Of The Sun

October 23 Jesse Malin

October 28 Menahan Street Band

October 29 Budos Band

October 30 Budos Band

November 3 Whitney

November 4 Whitney

November 5 Hayes Carll

November 6 Aqueous

November 9 Alejandro Escovedo

November 12 Surfer Blood

November 13 Luna

November 18 Brandon “Taz” Niederauer

November 20 The Soul Rebels

December 10 Moon Hooch

December 31 Guided By Voices (Special New Year’s Eve Show)

January 22 Fucked Up

February 4 Memba

February 5 Aaron Frazer

March 15 Reigning Sound

April 23 El Ten Eleven

May 19 Reigning Sound

