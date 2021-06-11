All Brooklyn Made shows on sale ++ Win tix to the show of your choice!
Tickets to the entire initial lineup at new Bushwick venue Brooklyn Made go on sale today, June 11 at 12 PM. That includes Jeff Tweedy (opening the venue with two nights of shows on September 30 and October 1), Greg Dulli, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Okkervil River and Damien Jurado, Spirit of the Beehive, Turnover, Ron Gallo and Becca Mancari, Steve Earle, Nathaniel Rateliff, Band of Horses, Jesse Malin, Budos Band, Whitney, Alejandro Escovedo, Luna, The Soul Rebels, Guided by Voices (on New Year's Eve), Fucked Up, Reigning Sound, El Ten Eleven, and more -- see the full list of shows below.
We're also giving away a pair of tickets to the show of your choice! Enter for a chance to win below.
A winner will be chosen at random and contacted with more details. Good luck!
BROOKLYN MADE INITIAL LINEUP
September 30 Jeff Tweedy
October 1 Jeff Tweedy
October 2 Greg Dulli
October 4 Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
October 5 Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
October 6 Okkervil River (Solo) & Damien Jurado
October 7 Spirit Of The Beehive
October 12 Turnover
October 13 Turnover
October 14 Ron Gallo / Becca Mancari
October 15 Robert Finley
October 16 Steve Earle
October 17 A very special solo acoustic evening with Nathaniel Rateliff
October 18 Band Of Horses
October 19 Band Of Horses
October 20 Band Of Horses
October 22 City Of The Sun
October 23 Jesse Malin
October 28 Menahan Street Band
October 29 Budos Band
October 30 Budos Band
November 3 Whitney
November 4 Whitney
November 5 Hayes Carll
November 6 Aqueous
November 9 Alejandro Escovedo
November 12 Surfer Blood
November 13 Luna
November 18 Brandon “Taz” Niederauer
November 20 The Soul Rebels
December 10 Moon Hooch
December 31 Guided By Voices (Special New Year’s Eve Show)
January 22 Fucked Up
February 4 Memba
February 5 Aaron Frazer
March 15 Reigning Sound
April 23 El Ten Eleven
May 19 Reigning Sound
Get tickets.