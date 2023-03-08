ALL HANDS_MAKE LIGHT (Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Broken Social Scene) announce debut LP

ALL HANDS_MAKE LIGHT is the new “orchestral-punk electro-shoegaze power duo” helmed by Ariel Engle (La Force, Broken Social Scene) and Efrim Manuel Menuck (Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Thee Silver Mt. Zion). They've just announced their debut LP, Darling The Dawn, due April 21 via Constellation (pre-order). It features contributions by Jessica Moss on violin and SUUNS' Liam O'Neill on drums, with mixing by Jace Lasek and mastering by Harris Newman. “These times are in-between times,” Efrim says of the album's inspiration. “The old things are sinking with their hands around our throat… There’ll be even more beauty there, during the unravelling, and then even more after the dark times are through.”

The first single off Darling The Dawn is "We Live On A Fucking Planet And Baby That's The Sun," a sprawling exploration spanning over 10 minutes featuring shivering strings, droning synths, delicately-crashing drums, and alluring vocal harmonies. Ariel shares:

‘We live on a fucking planet and baby that’s the sun’ is a lyric that’s been floating around in my head for a couple decades. I lived in an apartment once with floor-to-ceiling sliding doors by my bed. One morning I woke at dawn, sat up like a bolt, and heard myself say those words. I could see the halo of orange pink light cut into the last of the night. The lyric is about the uncanniness of living on a sphere. The smallness of us in contrast to the size and motion of planets and the comfort of the eternal return of dawn and sun after the night.

Listen to "We Live On A Fucking Planet And Baby That's The Sun" and check out the artwork and tracklist for Darling The Dawn below.

Darling The Dawn Tracklist

“A Sparrow’s Lift”

“We Live On A Fucking Planet And Baby That’s The Sun”

“Waiting For The Light To Quit”

“A Worker’s Graveyard (Poor Eternal)”

“The Sons And Daughters Of Poor Eternal”

“Anchor”

“Lie Down In Roses Dear”