All Out War announce new album ‘Celestial Rot,’ share “Glorious Devastation”

New York metallic hardcore vets All Out War have announced a new album, Celestial Rot, due February 3 via Translation Loss (pre-order). Vocalist Mike Score says:

Celestial Rot expresses the decay of not only this world, but the dogma that has helped bring us here. The fall of the earthly realm, as well as the spiritual realm. We are excited for this release because we touch on influences that we have not tapped into previously. Celestial Rot represents a new direction and a new chapter for All Out War. A new voyage that we are enthusiastically embracing.

Lead single "Glorious Devastation" really leans into the band's "metallic" side, and doesn't really feel like hardcore at all. This is pretty much straight-up extreme metal, and it rips. Check it out below.

Tracklist

1. Snake Legion

2. Glorious Devastation

3. Wrath/Plague

4. Hideous Disdain

5. The End Is Always Near

6. Caustic Abomination

7. Revel In Misery

8. Celestial Rot

9. Weaving Oblivion

10. Shroud Of Heaven