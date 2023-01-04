All Out War announce record release shows with Disassociate and Morpheus Descends

All Out War have announced a limited run of shows in Worcester, New Haven, and Brooklyn in early February celebrating the release of their upcoming album Celestial Rot. They've stacked the lineups, with support on all three dates coming from two other long-running New York bands: grindcore vets Disassociate and death metal vets Morpheus Descends, both of whom re-activated in recent years.

Additional support comes from Shortest Life and No Allegiance in Worcester; Edict, Sawed Off, and Afghan Haze in New Haven; and Organ Dealer and Fuck It... I Quit in Brooklyn at Saint Vitus on February 5. All Out War are also set to appear at the 2023 edition of Decibel Magazine's Metal & Beer Fest in Philly in April. All dates are listed below.

Celestial Rot arrives 2/3 via Translation Loss. Live videos of AOW, Disassociate, and Morpheus Descends below...

All Out War -- 2023 Tour Dates

2/3 Worcester, MA @ Ralph's Rock Diner (with Shortest Life and No Allegiance)*

2/4 East Haven, CT @ The Beeracks (with Edict, Sawed Off, and Afghan Haze)*

2/5 Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus Bar (with Organ Dealer and Fuck It... I Quit)*

4/14-15 Philadephia, PA @ Decibel Metal & Beer Fest

* - with Disassociate and Morpheus Descends