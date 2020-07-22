All Souls (Fatso Jetson, Totimoshi, Black Elk) prep 2nd LP (stream “Winds”)

LA's All Souls formed back in 2016 as a new band with some familiar faces -- including Tony Tornay (Fatso Jetson, Josh Homme’s Desert Sessions, Deep Dark Robot with Linda Perry) Antonio Aguilar and Meg Castellanos (Totimoshi) and Erik Trammell (Black Elk) -- and since then they released a self-titled debut album in 2018 and hit the road with the Melvins, Tool, The Jesus Lizard, Meat Puppets, Torche, Kvelertak, and more.

They're now set to release their sophomore album, Songs for the End of the World, on October 2 via self-release (pre-order). Like their debut, the album was produced by Toshi Kasai (Melvins, Tool, etc) and going by the new singles, they only sound heavier and more powerful now than they did two years ago. They recently put out the songs "Death Becomes Us" and "You Just Can't Win," and we're now premiering the third single "Winds." It's over seven minutes long and it really earns its lengthy running time, thanks to plenty of hypnotic heavy-psych jamming. Listen and watch the video for "You Just Can't Win" below.

Tracklist

01. Sentimental Rehash

02. Twilight Times

03. Winds

04. Bleeding Out

05. Death Becomes Us

06. You Just Can’t Win

07. Empires Fail

08. Lights Out

09. Bridge The Sun

10. Coming With Clouds