All-star Black Sabbath tribute act BSCBR (YYYs, Deradoorian) prep new 7″, playing Brooklyn on Halloween

BSCBR, aka Black Sabbath Cover Band Rehearsals -- the self-explanatory and seriously good tribute group that includes Angel Deradoorian (ex-Dirty Projectors), Nick Zinner (Yeah Yeah Yeahs), Mick Barr (Kralice), Brad Truax (Interpol, Home), and Greg Fox (Uniform, Ex Eye, Liturgy, Guardian Alien ) -- are releasing Master of Rehearsal Vol 2 on Friday, October 28 via Famous Class. The 7" includes their faithful, ripping versions of Master of Reality's "Children of the Grave" and Paranoid's "Electric Funeral" and you can preorder it now.

We've got the premiere of "Electric Funeral" which stays pretty close to the Sabbath original -- they are not trying to reinvent these songs -- but they do add their own flavor (Angel really belts it out, bringing her own gravitas) and their version is just a touch longer than the original. Compare and contrast below.

As much fun as the records are, BSCBR are really about their awesome live shows, and you can catch them in Brooklyn on Halloween night at Saint Vitus. Flossing open the night and tickets are still available. Check out the flyer below.

Check out photos of BSCBR at PS1 in 2019: